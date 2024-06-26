Cricket

India look to end clear World Cup knockout hurdle in England semifinal

26 June 2024 - 16:16 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Virat Kohli of India looks on during their ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match against Australia and India at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday.
Virat Kohli of India looks on during their ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match against Australia and India at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday.
Image: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

India can take a huge step towards winning their first major title in over a decade and bury any doubts about their backbone in the knockout rounds when they face defending champions England in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday.

Despite being backed by the world's richest cricket board, success on the biggest stage has largely proved elusive for India and their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph is the most recent of their five global titles.

Rohit Sharma's team, however, head into the clash with England in Guyana (4.30pm SA time) on a six-match unbeaten streak in the tournament and determined to emulate the title success of the 2007 side in the inaugural edition.

Rohit, who along with fellow stalwart Virat Kohli could be playing at a last World Cup, returned to form with a 41-ball 92 in a thumping win over Australia in the Super Eight stage and said his side would continue being aggressive.

“We don't want to do anything different. We want to play the same way we've been playing, understand what individuals need to do at certain points in the game and play freely, not trying to think too much about what lies ahead,” he added.

“It's important that we play our cricket well. So far we've been doing that consistently. Nothing changes for us, we want to focus on what we want to do and take the game on.”

Indian fans will still be anxious given their team's shaky displays in the latter stages of big tournaments.

A dominant Indian side topped the group stage in the 2019 50-overs World Cup but crashed out in the semifinals to New Zealand. They also fell at the same stage of the T20 World Cup in 2022, going out to England.

After more heartbreak in the 2023 World Test Championship, where they lost in the final to Australia, India's only defeat at last year's ODI World Cup on home soil was in the title decider against the same opponents.

But India look in fine fettle with both bat and ball this time around. Rohit has scored 191 runs in six matches, while pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has 11 wickets and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, a late entry into the side, has claimed seven in three games.

England's campaign has stuttered with losses to Australia and South Africa in the group stages and they only made the Super Eights by virtue of having a better net run rate than Scotland.

Markram trusts in Proteas’ ability to remain calm under semifinal pressure

Of course there’ll be nerves, but Aiden Markram believes his players will be able to harness the feelings rather than be suppressed by them when they ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Now, however, they stand only two victories away from becoming the first team to retain the T20 World Cup trophy.

“In tournament cricket, sometimes it is better to sneak up and nick it at the end,” all-rounder Liam Livingstone said.

“Hopefully that's the way we will go. A lot of lads have been contributing in the last few games, which should stand us in good stead going forward.

“We've got hopefully two huge games.”

England's failure to defend the ODI World Cup last year heaped pressure on skipper Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott and they will hope West Indies-born pacers Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan can continue their good form in the knockout rounds.

Buttler is England's top scorer with 191 runs while opener Phil Salt has 183 and the pair's form could prove crucial if they are to advance.

Awaiting India or England in the title clash will be the winner of the first semifinal between South Africa and dark horses Afghanistan, who meet on Wednesday (Thursday, 2.30am SA time).

Reuters

READ MORE

Markram’s tactical leadership allows Proteas to bloom

He has made many grown-up calls at this tournament
Sport
19 hours ago

Proteas’ resolve keeps strengthening after KG and Jansen’s batting heroics

There were 10 balls left in the South African innings when Kagiso Rabada joined Marco Jansen at the crease, with 13 runs needed for victory in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Are the Proteas set to shed their 'chokers' tag at the T20 World Cup?

The Proteas face Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup semifinals and there is much speculation about whether they can transfer a last-four place into a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Rob Walter backs Reeza Hendricks for Proteas’ semifinal

Much like that famous Gennaro Gattuso press conference quote, the Proteas’ run to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup have involved performances that ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | It’s time for the Proteas to right a historical anomaly

Aiden Markram’s side have gone about their job and notched workmanlike narrow win after narrow win
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Markram trusts in Proteas’ ability to remain calm under semifinal pressure

Of course there’ll be nerves, but Aiden Markram believes his players will be able to harness the feelings rather than be suppressed by them when they ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Jansen sparks celebration as Proteas win another thriller to reach semis

While all around him were losing their heads, Marco Jansen kept his. With five runs needed off the last over, Jansen slapped the first ball by West ...
Sport
2 days ago

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi against Proteas, Oz go home

Afghanistan reached the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a dramatic eight-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth Lewis System in St ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Proteas’ resolve keeps strengthening after KG and Jansen’s batting heroics Cricket
  2. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi against Proteas, Oz go home Cricket
  3. Erasmus names strong squad for incoming series against Ireland Rugby
  4. WATCH | Boks offer biltong, lift spirits with singing as London flight cancelled Rugby
  5. Markram trusts in Proteas’ ability to remain calm under semifinal pressure Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...