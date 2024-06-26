India look to end clear World Cup knockout hurdle in England semifinal

India can take a huge step towards winning their first major title in over a decade and bury any doubts about their backbone in the knockout rounds when they face defending champions England in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday.

Despite being backed by the world's richest cricket board, success on the biggest stage has largely proved elusive for India and their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph is the most recent of their five global titles.

Rohit Sharma's team, however, head into the clash with England in Guyana (4.30pm SA time) on a six-match unbeaten streak in the tournament and determined to emulate the title success of the 2007 side in the inaugural edition.

Rohit, who along with fellow stalwart Virat Kohli could be playing at a last World Cup, returned to form with a 41-ball 92 in a thumping win over Australia in the Super Eight stage and said his side would continue being aggressive.

“We don't want to do anything different. We want to play the same way we've been playing, understand what individuals need to do at certain points in the game and play freely, not trying to think too much about what lies ahead,” he added.