POLL | Should SABC pull out all the stops to broadcast Proteas in World Cup final?

27 June 2024 - 14:19 By TIMESLIVE
Reeza Hendricks has struggled at the T20 World Cup, dealing with difficult pitches and indifferent form.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Proteas’ qualification for the T20 World Cup final after beating Afghanistan has sparked excitement among sports lovers on home turf.

South Africa beat Afghanistan in their semifinal at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad, on Wednesday (early on Thursday morning SA time). They will meet the winners of Thursday's second semifinal between India and England in the final.

The final will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday (4.30pm SA time).

Thus far, the World Cup has only been broadcast on pay channel SuperSport. 

South Africa's win has seen some sports lovers calling for the SABC to pull out all the stops to broadcast the final.

New group of Proteas intent on creating their own history, says Shamsi

Sports reporter Xoli Zondo took to social media to appeal to the SABC to air the game.

“Dear SABC, we are begging and pleading. Please broadcast the final of the Cricket World Cup. Our boys have made history — everyone needs to see them play in the final.” 

A petition was also started by Zakes van Tonder making the same request.

“Cricket unifies South Africans across various backgrounds, bridging the gaps and bringing joy to countless enthusiasts of the sport. However, many cannot afford to pay for DStv to see our beloved country participate in its first T20 World Cup final.

“The SABC has the platform to make this event accessible to everyone. It is within their scope of service to broadcast public events that bear national significance, as centred in their mandate. We believe SABC airing the T20 World Cup final is not just about cricket; it is about the South African spirit of unity and sportsmanship,” the petition read.

Many people on social media rallied behind the call while others raised concerns that the broadcaster might not have the funds to broadcast the game. 

Here are some reactions from social media: 

MORE:

At last! Proteas qualify for a World Cup final

POLL | Are the Proteas set to shed their 'chokers' tag at the T20 World Cup?

Rob Walter backs Reeza Hendricks for Proteas' semifinal

