After winning the toss and electing to bat, Verma and Mandhana displayed masterful batting in the first session, propelling the host nation to 130/0 at lunch, with both batters reaching their fifties.
Continuing their dominance, Mandhana quickly reached her second Test century, soon followed by Verma, who celebrated her maiden hundred.
The pair added crucial runs in favourable batting conditions before Tucker broke the partnership by dismissing Mandhana for 149, ending a massive 292-run stand for the first wicket.
Though Verma lost her more experienced opening partner, the 20-year-old combined effectively with Satheesh Shubha (15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (55) to help India reach the 400-run mark as Verma celebrated her double ton.
India Women set record score on day 1 against Proteas with Verma’s double ton and Mandhana’s century
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images
A maiden double century from Shafali Verma and a century from Smriti Mandhana powered India to a record-breaking total on day 1 of the one-off Test against the Proteas Women at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Verma hit eight sixes and 23 fours to achieve a career-best score of 205 off 197 balls.
Her opening partner, Mandhana, scored 149 runs off 161 balls (27 fours, one six), helping India post 525/4 in 98 overs — the highest innings total in a single day's play in Test cricket.
South Africa’s all-rounder Delmi Tucker was the standout bowler of the day, finishing with figures of 2/141 in 26 overs.
Proteas and India chasing history in T20 final
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Verma and Mandhana displayed masterful batting in the first session, propelling the host nation to 130/0 at lunch, with both batters reaching their fifties.
Continuing their dominance, Mandhana quickly reached her second Test century, soon followed by Verma, who celebrated her maiden hundred.
The pair added crucial runs in favourable batting conditions before Tucker broke the partnership by dismissing Mandhana for 149, ending a massive 292-run stand for the first wicket.
Though Verma lost her more experienced opening partner, the 20-year-old combined effectively with Satheesh Shubha (15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (55) to help India reach the 400-run mark as Verma celebrated her double ton.
Miller highlights World Cup schedule woes after another airport delay before final
After the departure of Shubha off the bowling of Nadine de Klerk (1/62), Verma’s outstanding knock was eventually brought to an end through a run-out after a mix-up with Rodrigues to leave the home side on 411/3.
Shortly after reaching her own milestone with a third career half-century, Rodrigues was the next wicket to fall with Tucker dismissing the middle-order batter for a 94-ball 55 (eight fours).
Rodrigues’ wicket proved to be the last moment of joy for the South Africans as Harmanpreet Kaur (42*) and Richa Ghosh (53*) added an unbeaten 75-run stand for the fifth wicket to end day 1 on a commanding 525/4.
READ MORE:
At last! Proteas qualify for a World Cup final
Wolvaardt's Proteas face spin examination on trip to India
Proteas Women plead for more Test matches as they prepare for India tour
Du Preez takes over from Moreeng on an interim basis as Proteas Women's head coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos