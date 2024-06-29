More heartache for Proteas as India win T20 World Cup at the death

Klaasen was dismissed off 52, off the first ball following that break, and SA’s innings basically came to a stop. Bumrah, the world’s best bowler, finished his spell conceding six runs off the last 12 balls he bowled, while also dismissing Marco Jansen, with a sublime inswinger.

South Africa poked around tentatively, getting Miller on strike at the start of the final over at which point they needed 16 to win. The left-hander, who so often has finished innings’ for club and country smoked a ball from Hardik Pandya to long-off where Yadav, sprinting around the boundary pulled off one of those classic jungle catches — tiptoeing along the boundary cushion, he flipped the ball in their air, regained his balance and held to a match-winning catch.

The Proteas will be left questioning the management of the last few overs with Miller only facing six of the last 13 balls. More than that it will be their own ‘death’ bowling that will be cause for sleepless nights. While India went for just 18 runs in the last four overs, the Proteas conceding 42 runs in the last three overs of the Indian innings, was match-defining.

The batters, who’d found life so difficult on sporty wickets during the tournament, had seemingly made up for that with control throughout a chase of 177, which was always going to be challenging.

Quinton de Kock played within himself to make 39 off 31 balls, sharing a crucial partnership of 58 for the third wicket with Tristan Stubbs. That followed a nervous start to the chase by the Proteas, who lost Reeza Hendricks to a ‘jaffer’ from Jasprit Bumrah — that pitched middle and hit the outside of the off stump — for four. Skipper Aiden Markram, after striking a delicious boundary off Bumrah then chased a wide ball from Arshdeep Singh, which he edged behind where Pant took a good low catch.

After Stubbs was bowled for 31, an innings in which he really should have made more, and then De Kock was caught at long leg, Klaasen and Miller got stuck into India’s spinners, seemingly changing the course of the match towards the Proteas.

Klaasen smashed 24 runs off the 15th over bowled by Axar Patel, leaving India desperate. Bumrah was called upon earlier than Indian captain Rohit Sharma would have wanted, but even though he conceded just four runs in the following over, it was still SA’s game to win. Until it wasn’t.