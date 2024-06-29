“We are pleased that an agreement has been reached with the SABC. The men’s national cricket team final against India today will be followed in July with the double defending Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, taking on Europe’s top side, Ireland, in two home tests,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.
SABC to broadcast T20 World Cup final between Proteas and India live
The public broadcaster will also televise the two Springbok Test matches on a delayed basis
Image: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
The SABC has reached a last-minute deal with pay channel SuperSport for the public broadcaster to screen the historic ICC T20 World Cup final between South Africa and India.
The Proteas are set to feature in their first-ever World Cup final that will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
The match will start at 4.30pm SA time.
South Africa's qualification for the final saw local sports fans call for the SABC to pull out all the stops to broadcast the final.
During the run-up to the climax, the World Cup had only been broadcast on the pay channel.
It appears people’s pleas were taken serious after the two broadcasters released a joint statement on Saturday confirming the live broadcast of the final.
The SABC will also televise the two Springbok Test matches on a delayed basis.
One hurdle overcome, but Proteas hungry for more in T20 final
“We are pleased that an agreement has been reached with the SABC. The men’s national cricket team final against India today will be followed in July with the double defending Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, taking on Europe’s top side, Ireland, in two home tests,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.
SABC GCEO, Nomsa Chabeli said: “The SABC has a pivotal role to inspire and build national pride and patriotism among citizens, and this agreement is one of the many initiatives that the organisation has been working hard on to ensure that citizens participate in major historic country moments. We are thrilled that our audiences will be part of the Proteas’ momentous occasion during the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final match.
“The SABC’s broadcast will start from 3.30pm on SABC2 and our radio stations will carry the updates.
“We are also excited that we have also clinched a deal for two Springbok Test matches to be broadcast on Saturday July 6 and Saturday July 13 at 9.30pm, and this is testament to our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that our diverse audiences’ needs are catered for.”
SuperSport will broadcast the cricket final live on SS Grandstand (DStv channel 201), SS Cricket (DStv channel 212) as well as SS Variety 4 (DStv channel 209).
