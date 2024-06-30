‘It was going South Africa’s way but we wanted it so badly’: India captain Rohit

India are no strangers to heartbreak in major global tournaments and captain Rohit Sharma said winning the T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday was something they badly wanted.

India became the first team to win the title going unbeaten throughout the 20-team tournament in the US and West Indies.

They were pushed in the final, however, but Virat Kohli's stellar 76 and impeccable death-overs bowling secured their seven-run victory over a gallant South Africa playing their first World Cup final in any format.

“It is very hard to sum up what we have been through for three or four years,” Rohit said after a victory that left most of his teammates in tears.

“There has been a lot behind the scenes. So winning this game isn't just about what we did today, it's about those years, it's all that hard work.”