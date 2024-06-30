Rohit and Kohli bow out of T20 internationals after World Cup win

India captain Rohit Sharma joined opening partner Virat Kohli in quitting T20 Internationals on Saturday shortly after the team's victory in the World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown.

Kohli, 35, produced a match-winning knock of 76 in his final international game in this format to set up India's seven-run win in the humdinger at the Kensington Oval.

“This was my last T20 game playing for India,” an emotional Kohli, 35, said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

“Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.”

Kohli retires from the format with 4,188 runs from 125 T20 internationals with a strike rate of 137.

His tally is second only to Rohit's 4,231 from 159 matches, which include a record five hundreds.