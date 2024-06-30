Cricket

Rohit and Kohli bow out of T20 internationals after World Cup win

30 June 2024 - 11:25 By Amlan Chakraborty
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate India's ICC T20 Cricket World Cup victory after wining the final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma joined opening partner Virat Kohli in quitting T20 Internationals on Saturday shortly after the team's victory in the World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown.

Kohli, 35, produced a match-winning knock of 76 in his final international game in this format to set up India's seven-run win in the humdinger at the Kensington Oval.

“This was my last T20 game playing for India,” an emotional Kohli, 35, said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

“Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.”

Kohli retires from the format with 4,188 runs from 125 T20 internationals with a strike rate of 137.

His tally is second only to Rohit's 4,231 from 159 matches, which include a record five hundreds.

Considered a modern batting great, Kohli has not been in the best of form in the tournament but saved his best for the final.

“This is exactly what we wanted to achieve,” Kohli said. “I am so proud to get the runs for the team the day it mattered most. The occasion prompted that change for me, I felt like it was now-or-never.”

Addressing a press conference later, Rohit, who was part of India's triumphant 2007 squad, also announced his retirement from T20 Internationals.

“This was my last [T20I] game as well,” the 37-year-old said. “No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this.

“I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.”

“I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line.”

Both men will continue to play Test and 50-overs cricket for India. 

Reuters

