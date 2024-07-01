Cricket

T20 triumph may herald India’s dominance, say former players

01 July 2024 - 12:31 By Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
India head coach Rahul Dravid lifts the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup trophy after winning the final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
India head coach Rahul Dravid lifts the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup trophy after winning the final against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The era of India's dominance in cricket may have kicked in with their spectacular triumph in the T20 World Cup on Saturday, several former players say.

India prevailed in an edge-of-the-seat thriller against South Africa in Bridgetown to claim their second 20-overs global trophy 17 years after winning the inaugural edition.

It was India's first global title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, but their consistency in recent years was never in doubt.

India lost back-to-back finals of the World Test Championships in 2021 and 2023, while their only defeat in the 50-overs home World Cup last year came in the summit clash against Australia.

They ended that barren streak in International Cricket Council (ICC) events on Saturday when India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup going unbeaten in the tournament.

“I have a feeling that this is a breakout win for us,” former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

“For years, we have played well, been consistent in a range, consolidated but not able to get past the finish line. With this win, I think we would be winning many ICC trophies consistently in the years to come.”

India's resurgence follows the demise of England's white-ball dominance as the Jos Buttler-led side have now failed to defend two World Cup titles in eight months.

India may have inherited that mantle, believes former England fast bowler Steven Finn.

“India are formidable — they have got all bases covered in all conditions,” Finn told the BBC. “This experience could see them go on to dominate now. It is an experience that will serve them very well.”

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly predicted “they will win many more” after the success in the Caribbean.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said India's overall fourth World Cup title in limited-overs cricket would be a major motivation for young talents in the country.

“Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the fourth star, our second in @T20WorldCup,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

India's domination in the 20-overs format will have to be under a new leadership, though.

Captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli bowed out of T20 Internationals after winning the World Cup, while it was also head coach Rahul Dravid's last match in charge of the squad. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Bumrah or bust... Proteas didn't choke

While mathematically South Africa had a favourable equation, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion
Sport
14 hours ago

‘It’s good for it to sting,’ says Markram after Proteas come up short

“It’s just gut-wrenching,” said Aiden Markram, summing up the feelings of his team and millions of South Africans who watched the Proteas go down by ...
Sport
1 day ago

T20 World Cup: SA reached its first final ever — but staying at the top will take a rethink of junior cricket

At youth level, cricket should be designed to promote more people playing it and learning a range of skills rather than specialising in one aspect of ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

Rohit and Kohli bow out of T20 internationals after World Cup win

India captain Rohit Sharma joined opening partner Virat Kohli in quitting T20 Internationals on Saturday shortly after the team's victory in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘It was going South Africa’s way but we wanted it so badly’: India captain Rohit

India are no strangers to heartbreak in major global tournaments and captain Rohit Sharma said winning the T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday was ...
Sport
1 day ago

More heartache for Proteas as India win T20 World Cup at the death

The Proteas could reach out and almost touch the World Cup, but as they did Jasprit Bumrah and then Suryakumar Yadav, with a stunning boundary catch ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates ‘devastated’ at news of death of former striker Soccer
  2. Chiefs say they will reveal coach ‘soon’ as possible Nabi announcement hits snag Soccer
  3. Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation Soccer
  4. ‘It’s good for it to sting,’ says Markram after Proteas come up short Cricket
  5. PODCAST | Pitso and Marawa smoke peace pipe after years of frosty relations Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...