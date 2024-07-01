T20 triumph may herald India’s dominance, say former players

The era of India's dominance in cricket may have kicked in with their spectacular triumph in the T20 World Cup on Saturday, several former players say.

India prevailed in an edge-of-the-seat thriller against South Africa in Bridgetown to claim their second 20-overs global trophy 17 years after winning the inaugural edition.

It was India's first global title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, but their consistency in recent years was never in doubt.

India lost back-to-back finals of the World Test Championships in 2021 and 2023, while their only defeat in the 50-overs home World Cup last year came in the summit clash against Australia.

They ended that barren streak in International Cricket Council (ICC) events on Saturday when India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup going unbeaten in the tournament.