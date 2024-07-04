“I love watching cricket on TV but I don’t like watching the Proteas play. It gets a bit stressful because you want to be a part of it, but the time away from the game has done well for me mentally.
“Once I switched off feeling all those emotions, I dug deep and made sure I will be ready with my game, thinking about what I can bring to the environment and how I can contribute heading into the World Cup,” she said on Wednesday.
Asked what they wanted to see from the series, Tryon said above all they wanted to be more consistent in their gameplay across all aspects of the game.
“We played a lot of good cricket in patches but if we want to narrow it down, we want more consistency across our batting, bowling and fielding.
“If you look at it all around, we’ve had good stages of the game and then some that were not so good. If we can show more consistency across our game, if we can narrow it down to being more consistent, focus on making sure we’re doing the right things at the right time,” she said.
Consistency vital in T20 series against India — Tryon
Proteas Women hope to finish on high note in last international 20-over campaign before World Cup
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Consistency across all facets of their game will be key for the Proteas Women when they take on India in a three-match T20 international series, said all-rounder Chloe Tryon.
The series, starting in Chennai today (3.30pm SA time), will be the Proteas’ last international 20-over series before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October 2024.
Tryon has been absent from the squad for a lengthy layoff because of a groin injury sustained during her last Women’s Big Bash League season and a back issue soon after.
She is raring to go and will bring with her a wealth of experience to the side who will be looking to finish the series on a high and continue to show positive signs in preparation for the world tournament in Bangladesh.
“I’ve had a lot of mixed emotions. You never want to miss a big series like this because it is a stepping stone to the World Cup,” Tryon said.
Proteas benefited from SA20's greater exposure and pressure
Asked what role she would be likely to play in the series, Tryon said discussions were ongoing.
“If I can bat as much as I can while I’m out there, trying to take the game as deep as I can.
“I have learnt so much about my game over the past few months and I know the longer I bat the more of a chance we have of putting up a big score, so just making sure I’m staying nice and consistent in that regard.
“With the ball, I have been a lot more consistent so I’m happy that it has been going well.
“I’m trying to continue doing the same things I have been doing.
“This team is like a family to me, I have spent the past 13 to 14 years of my career here, so it has been fantastic to be back in the team.
“There have been a lot of youngsters coming in and hopefully I can give them as much information as I can.”
