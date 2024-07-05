In the aftermath of the 2023 T20 World Cup it emerged that some senior Proteas players had written a letter to CSA outlining their concerns about the direction the team was taking and the need for a new voice.
Ultimately, Moreeng’s decision not to accept another short term contract, caught everyone, including the players, by surprise.
Dillon du Preez, who was Moreeng’s assistant for a few years, is head coach of the side for its tour to India, but a decision on whether he will become the full time coach will only be taken after the tour.
In addition to the senior women’s team, Moreeng will also be in charge of the USA’s under-19 women’s team.
“Coach Hilton brings a rich background and vast experience to USA Cricket, having been a critical part of the transformation of South African women’s cricket,” said USA Cricket chair Venu Pisike.
“USA women are at the beginning of a transformative period with an Olympics in four years’ time and we believe Hilton’s successes, diverse experiences and understanding of challenges in an emerging cricket nation is well suited for our programme.”
Moreeng takes over as USA women’s head coach
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Former Proteas women’s head coach Hilton Moreeng will take over the reins of the USA women’s national team, it was announced on Thursday.
Moreeng, who coached the South African team for more than a decade from 2012, oversaw the national women’s side transition to professionalism and guided them to the semifinals of two ODI World Cups and two T20 World Cups, with his biggest achievement being leading the SA team to the final of the 2023 T20 World Cup where they were defeated by Australia.
“My goal is to methodically build a competitive squad capable of rivalling the best in women’s cricket globally. Together, we aim to foster a culture of excellence and achievement within USA Cricket, paving the way for a successful future on the international stage,” Moreeng said in a statement released by USA Cricket.
Moreeng had a confusing 12 months with the Proteas after leading them to the final of the T20 World Cup. Despite his contract ending in June 2023, Moreeng was signed to two part-time contracts as CSA battled to find a replacement.
While Du Preez takes on interim role with Proteas women, the search for a permanent appointment drags on
In the aftermath of the 2023 T20 World Cup it emerged that some senior Proteas players had written a letter to CSA outlining their concerns about the direction the team was taking and the need for a new voice.
Ultimately, Moreeng’s decision not to accept another short term contract, caught everyone, including the players, by surprise.
Dillon du Preez, who was Moreeng’s assistant for a few years, is head coach of the side for its tour to India, but a decision on whether he will become the full time coach will only be taken after the tour.
In addition to the senior women’s team, Moreeng will also be in charge of the USA’s under-19 women’s team.
“Coach Hilton brings a rich background and vast experience to USA Cricket, having been a critical part of the transformation of South African women’s cricket,” said USA Cricket chair Venu Pisike.
“USA women are at the beginning of a transformative period with an Olympics in four years’ time and we believe Hilton’s successes, diverse experiences and understanding of challenges in an emerging cricket nation is well suited for our programme.”
READ MORE
Wolvaardt’s Proteas need to shake off stagnation to become true global contenders
New coaching team for Proteas women
Proteas women need clarity regarding future head coach
Captaincy keeps Wolvaardt in control
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos