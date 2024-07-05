While the future of some established members of the Proteas limited overs side remains unknown, a number of players emerged from the T20 World Cup motivated to take the team over the next hurdle.
Quinton de Kock, among others, has not outlined what the next step will be in his international career, according to Proteas head coach Rob Walter .
“Quinny is an enigma. He hasn’t officially called time, so we have that glimmer of hope,” Walter said on Thursday.
De Kock, 31, quit the ODI format at the end of last year’s World Cup but with the next T20 World Cup in 2026 senior management at CSA feel he needs to be given time after the bitter disappointment of last Saturday’s final to weigh up his options.
The tournament showed he still has plenty to offer the Proteas team, and his “feel” for the game is greatly valued among the senior core.
Will De Kock continue Proteas career?
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
As for the rest of the older brigade — such as David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen — they remain important players in the white ball formats. Miller has said he’ll assess his future annually and hasn’t ruled out availing himself for selection for the 2027 World Cup.
With Klaasen having quit first-class cricket, his schedule — while still busy, given how he has elevated his status in the past few years — is somewhat more open, and he should remain part of the plans for the foreseeable future.
At 34, Keshav Maharaj says he remains motivated to continue and the World Cup disappointment fuelled him for the next event.
“There is a lot of hurt and hope among the players. There’s also a renewed belief. If we start the process again, put our heads down, the sky is the limit for the team,” he said.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“I’m optimistic about what the future has in store.”
Maharaj took 11 wickets at the T20 World Cup and the flexible role he played with the ball, as part of the leadership core, seemed to re-energise him. From bowling more in the power play, to defending 11 runs in the final over against Bangladesh, he adjusted well and seemed to thrive in tackling new challenges.
He said the team has matured, building on the run they had to the semifinal at the ODI World Cup in India last year. “The journey has been slightly different to last year, in a better way, we built on the camaraderie from that World Cup, and to see it translate from all the hard work in the past six to eight months in this event was phenomenal.”
Describing himself as “emotionally drained” after the final, Maharaj said he shed tears and battled with sleep, but holding his new baby daughter after arriving home provided perspective. “I will have a cry at some stage again and eventually get over it.”
