Zimbabwe stun India with 13-run win in first T20

06 July 2024 - 17:20 By Nick Said
Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match against Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on July 04, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match against Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on July 04, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Image: Albert Perez-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Sikandar Raza took 3-25 as Zimbabwe defeated a youthful India by 13 runs in the first T20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, an early blow to the newly-crowned world champions in the five-game series.

India chose to field and restricted Zimbabwe to 115 for nine in their 20 overs but were always struggling in their reply and were bowled out for 102 with Pakistan-born off-spinner Raza taking the key wicket of touring captain Shubman Gill (31).

Leg-break bowler Ravi Bishnoi took 4-13 in his four overs as India stifled the Zimbabwean batters in their innings with Washington Sundar returning figures of 2-11.

Several of the home batters got starts but Clive Madande was the top scorer with an unbeaten 29 from 25 balls as Zimbabwe collapsed from 73-3 to 90-9 before a late innings flurry.

India made a dismal start to their reply as they slumped to 22-4 and never recovered. Only Gill and Sundar (27) managed an innings of substance.

The tourists have left several of their first-choice players at home for the tour. The victory is Zimbabwe’s third over India in their nine previous T20s, all coming in Harare, with the last in 2016. -Reuters

