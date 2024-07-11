Cricket

NGO takes Cricket SA to court for David Teeger captaincy saga

11 July 2024 - 18:23
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
David Teeger who was stripped of the SA under 19 captaincy after remarks supporting Israel's Defence Force were made public.
David Teeger who was stripped of the SA under 19 captaincy after remarks supporting Israel's Defence Force were made public.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Non-govermental organisation Citizens for Integrity (CFI) has taken Cricket South Africa to court over its decision to strip David Teeger of the captaincy of the under-19 team before this year’s junior World Cup.

The papers were submitted to Cricket South Africa (CSA) on July 4.

CFI asserts that CSA removed Teeger as captain last October and cited erroneous security threats, and in doing so violated Teeger’s constitutional rights. 

“CFI don’t believe there should be political interference in sport….especially for whatever side of the conflict you’re on, a conflict that isn’t going on on our continent,” said Daniel Witz, the attorney acting on behalf of CFI. 

Well-liked David Teeger will be facing political bouncers for some time

Young cricketer's off-the-cuff comments about Israel caused a firestorm of controversy for a boy who had previously been a model of humility, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Witz said that while Teeger is a respondent, his family was not involved in the legal action. 

“Mr Teeger was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal inquiry by CSA (chaired) by a senior counsel after all evidence was heard. Despite that, CSA come along and say there is a security threat, strip him of the captaincy, but still play him in the team.

“So what difference would this alleged security threat have made whether he is captain or playing? He’s still on the team,” said Witz.

Teeger had been subject to an inquiry by CSA after proclaiming his support for the soldiers of the Israeli Defence Force, at the Jewish Achiever Awards last October where he was the recipient of the “Rising Star Award”.

“I’ve been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger said at the function. 

West Indies will be 'Test match ready' while Proteas continue T20 schlep

The West Indies begin a three-match Test series against England on Wednesday which, regardless of the outcome, will give them an advantage before the ...
Sport
2 days ago

CSA named a provisional squad for the Under-19 World Cup two weeks later, with Teeger as captain, and the following week complaints were lodged with both CSA and the Central Gauteng Cricket Board.

By that stage the South African government had submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court pursuant to Article 14 of the Rome Statute.

CSA appointed Adv Wim Trengove to conduct an independent inquiry to determine if Teeger had breached CSA or GCB’s code of conduct.

Trengove found he hadn’t. 

Trengrove stated that Teeger's comments could “not be understood to imply his approval or even condonation of genocide or any other crime.”

'Cricket SA anti-Semitic': Jewish body says Teeger dismissal trumped up

The Jewish Board of Deputies has slammed Cricket SA, claiming it failed to provide “credible evidence” of “any real security threats,” regarding the ...
Sport
5 months ago

“Others might find his statements offensive,” Trengrove wrote in his findings. “But they would understand that the constitutional right to freedom of expression requires of us to be tolerant even of views that we find offensive.” 

Still, a month later CSA stripped Teeger of the under-19 captaincy, citing concerns about security around the under-19 World Cup, which took place in February this year. Challenged on the reasons for that decision by organisations including the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, CSA failed to provide satisfactory evidence.

Though protesters were present at some of the matches involving South Africa, they went ahead without disturbance on the field. 

CSA is aware of CFI’s legal action and is planning to comment at a later stage.

READ MORE

England too good for SA U19 in Potchefstroom

England maintained their position at the top of Group B in the ICC U19 World Cup after beating hosts SA by 36 runs via the DLS Method at JB Marks ...
Sport
5 months ago

India end Junior Proteas’ hopes of a home World Cup final

Remarkable knocks from Indian captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas ensured South Africa’s hopes of lifting the ICC Under-19 World Cup on home soil ...
Sport
5 months ago

Maphaka shines in SA U19's opening victory over Windies

A sensational five-wicket haul by Proteas seamer Kwena Maphaka inspired his side to an impressive 31-run win on the opening day of the ICC Men’s U19 ...
Sport
5 months ago

CSA relieves Teeger of SA under-19 captaincy, citing security concerns

Cricket South Africa on Friday relieved David Teeger of the SA under-19 captaincy ahead of the under-19 Cricket World Cup, citing security concerns.
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk withdrawn from Olympic 400m in bid to boost relays Sport
  2. Akani Simbine loses unbeaten 100m run in Hungary, ending third Sport
  3. Richards Bay sign R100m sponsorship deal with Phakwe Gas, announce six players Soccer
  4. ‘We have found the right man,’ says Kaizer Motaung Jr on coach Nasreddine Nabi Soccer
  5. Last-minute Ollie Watkins winner sends England into Euros final Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband