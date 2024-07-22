Cricket

New India coach Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit for 2027 World Cup

22 July 2024 - 14:14 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Newly-appointed Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses the media at a pre-departure press conference ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Monday.
Newly-appointed Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses the media at a pre-departure press conference ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if they remain fit but said on Monday that the decision was entirely up to them.

Rohit, 37, and his opening partner Kohli, 35, quit Twenty20 Internationals last month after the team's victory in the World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown but both men will continue to play Test and 50-overs cricket.

Speaking in his first press conference since replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm of the national team this month, Gambhir said the two stalwarts still had plenty to offer.

“I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup,” he said.

“One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy [in 2025] and a big tour of Australia (from November 2024), obviously they would be motivated enough.

“Then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well. But this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team's success.

“Ultimately, it's the team that's important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket. They're world class players and any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.”

Gambhir's tenure officially begins when India play three T20 internationals and three ODIs in Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Pallekele, with Suryakumar Yadav picked to lead the side in the shorter format ahead of Hardik Pandya.

Pandya has had his share of injury issues in recent months and chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that though the all-rounder was an important player, the team needed someone who was likely to be available more often than not.

“Hopefully his performances are more important than anything else,” Agarkar said.

“Surya has all the qualities needed to succeed as captain.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Bashir shines as Windies collapse and England win series

Spinner Shoaib Bashir took five wickets as England bowled out West Indies for 143 to secure a 241-run victory on the fourth day of the second Test at ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Proteas coaches may be handcuffed on selection

The Proteas men are awaiting the recommendations of CSA’s Cricket Committee to determine the future of how squads and teams are selected in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Piedt can’t wait to join ‘main’ team against West Indies

As one of just three survivors from the so called ‘C team’ that toured New Zealand earlier this year, it is no surprise that Dane Piedt is like a ...
Sport
1 day ago

NGO takes Cricket SA to court for David Teeger captaincy saga

Non-govermental organisation Citizens for Integrity has taken Cricket SA to court over its decision to strip David Teeger of the captaincy of the SA ...
Sport
1 week ago

Du Preez awaits clarity on Proteas role ahead of World Cup

Although Dillon du Preez will be part of the Proteas women’s team’s management at the T20 World Cup, his role at the tournament will only be ...
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas batsman Matthew Breetzke ready for Test cricket challenge

Warriors caption determined to take his red-ball game to new heights if selected
Sport
1 week ago

West Indies will be 'Test match ready' while Proteas continue T20 schlep

The West Indies begin a three-match Test series against England on Wednesday which, regardless of the outcome, will give them an advantage before the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season Sport
  3. ‘It’s amazing’: Thriston Lawrence makes move to emulate Els, Player Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Amla becomes first South African to score triple century Sport
  5. Simbine storms to 2nd place in 100m race at London's Diamond League, massive ... Sport

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...