Proteas captain Bavuma ‘refreshed and excited’ for West Indies tour
A refreshed Temba Bavuma is ready to roll up his sleeves and get back to Test cricket after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Test series against India in December.
Speaking ahead of Proteas’ departure for the West Indies on Friday where they will play two Tests next month, Bavuma, who strained his left hamstring in the first session of the Boxing Day Test, said he cannot want to get back into the thick of things.
“I have come out refreshed after the last few months of no cricket where it has been largely being about the gym and doing my rehabilitation,” he said at Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is ready for the two-match Test series against West Indies next month. pic.twitter.com/roOsACSbFC— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 25, 2024
“I have been on rehabilitation for the last two-and-half to three months. It has been tough mentally and physically but I am refreshed and excited to have the opportunity of being out there with the boys again.
“From a team perspective we obviously want to win the series and from a personal perspective I would like to lead the team as best as I can and also contribute to the runs with the bat. I am refreshed, excited and looking forward to the next few months and getting back to my best.”
Bavuma leads a largely inexperienced team that this week suffered a huge blow with the withdrawal of fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who was replaced by uncapped Migael Pretorius.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma admits an away Test tour to the West Indies is not easy. pic.twitter.com/jH6M4DZZTz— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 25, 2024
“In every game you play there is that desperation, if I could say that, where everything counts. You want to go out there and win every game but an away tour is tough in itself.”
Bavuma said travelling in the Caribbean, where South Africa played reaching the final of last month's 2024 T20 World Cup, will test the inexperienced players in their squad.
“Looking at the inexperience we find in the team, it will be a good test for the younger guys to stamp their authority on international cricket.
“Nothing will change, really; we will prepare as best as we can and make sure we leave no page unturned and go out there and play our best cricket. We know if we do that the results will take care of themselves.”