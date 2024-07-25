Cricket

Proteas captain Bavuma ‘refreshed and excited’ for West Indies tour

25 July 2024 - 17:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during a press conference at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thhursday.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during a press conference at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thhursday.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

A refreshed Temba Bavuma is ready to roll up his sleeves and get back to Test cricket after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Test series against India in December.

Speaking ahead of Proteas’ departure for the West Indies on Friday where they will play two Tests next month, Bavuma, who strained his left hamstring in the first session of the Boxing Day Test, said he cannot want to get back into the thick of things.

“I have come out refreshed after the last few months of no cricket where it has been largely being about the gym and doing my rehabilitation,” he said at Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

“I have been on rehabilitation for the last two-and-half to three months. It has been tough mentally and physically but I am refreshed and excited to have the opportunity of being out there with the boys again.

“From a team perspective we obviously want to win the series and from a personal perspective I would like to lead the team as best as I can and also contribute to the runs with the bat. I am refreshed, excited and looking forward to the next few months and getting back to my best.”

Bavuma leads a largely inexperienced team that this week suffered a huge blow with the withdrawal of fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who was replaced by uncapped Migael Pretorius.

“In every game you play there is that desperation, if I could say that, where everything counts. You want to go out there and win every game but an away tour is tough in itself.”

Bavuma said travelling in the Caribbean, where South Africa played reaching the final of last month's 2024 T20 World Cup, will test the inexperienced players in their squad.

“Looking at the inexperience we find in the team, it will be a good test for the younger guys to stamp their authority on international cricket. 

“Nothing will change, really; we will prepare as best as we can and make sure we leave no page unturned and go out there and play our best cricket. We know if we do that the results will take care of themselves.”

READ MORE

Pretorius replaces Coetzee in Proteas’ Test squad for West Indies

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for next month’s two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a left side strain.
Sport
7 hours ago

Proteas coaches may be handcuffed on selection

The Proteas men are awaiting the recommendations of CSA’s Cricket Committee to determine the future of how squads and teams are selected in the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Piedt can’t wait to join ‘main’ team against West Indies

As one of just three survivors from the so called ‘C team’ that toured New Zealand earlier this year, it is no surprise that Dane Piedt is like a ...
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas batsman Matthew Breetzke ready for Test cricket challenge

Warriors caption determined to take his red-ball game to new heights if selected
Sport
1 week ago

West Indies will be 'Test match ready' while Proteas continue T20 schlep

The West Indies begin a three-match Test series against England on Wednesday which, regardless of the outcome, will give them an advantage before the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

New India coach Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit for 2027 World Cup

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bashir shines as Windies collapse and England win series

Spinner Shoaib Bashir took five wickets as England bowled out West Indies for 143 to secure a 241-run victory on the fourth day of the second Test at ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  3. ‘They must fend for themselves’: Khoza doubts PSL clubs’ grants will increase Soccer
  4. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  5. Khoza salutes DStv, welcomes ideas for Premiership from new title sponsor Betway Soccer

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate