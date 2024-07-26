“From a technical point of view, he is one of the guys who are sound. The more opportunities he gets, he will get to understand how it is to go out there and score big runs at international level.
Bavuma indicates Stubbs will play at No 3 against West Indies
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma has given the strongest hint that hard-hitting Tristan Stubbs will play at No 3 during the two-match series against the West Indies next month.
Earlier in the year, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad said it was “unfair” to pigeonhole Stubbs as only a limited-overs batter as he has the capabilities to play at No 3 in red-ball cricket.
This is a position previously held by legendary players such as Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla, who were known for their patience and solidness at the crease.
“Coach Shukri has been unequivocal on his stance about Tristan Stubbs. He sees him coming in at the No 3 role and he will probably do that in this series,” Bavuma said before the team’s departure to the Caribbean on Friday.
“From a technical point of view, he is one of the guys who are sound. The more opportunities he gets, he will get to understand how it is to go out there and score big runs at international level.
“He’s done it at domestic and A-team level and he is no stranger to that.”
Bavuma said they will have to back Stubbs as he establishes himself in the position.
“We all back him in the role and he will definitely be a long-term player. He needs a bit of support, push and backing.
“By the sounds of it, Shukri is happy to do it. We back him and we will back anyone who gets an opportunity within the team. He is an exciting one and we are all looking at his career.
“We have seen what he has done within the white-ball space in the team and T20 stuff, but the guys who have played with him and know him a bit more will probably say the four-day or red-ball stuff is probably where his strengths lie. It will be exciting to see how the next few months unravel for him.
Bavuma said they will get intel about Caribbean conditions from players who were at the World Cup.
“There are a lot of guys who have played in those conditions, and that’s the type of intel that we will be leaning on. Guys such as KG [Kagiso Rabada], Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj were there in 2021 and with the World Cup.
“Aiden Markram and Tristan [Stubbs] with the bat, those guys will give us intel. They are all in good spirits. They obviously did us proud at the World Cup. It was unfortunate we didn’t get over the line.”
