England have progressed but are no finished article, says coach McCullum

A first series win for England's cricketers in 18 months represents progress for coach Brendon McCullum but with the team by no means “the finished article”.

England swept the three-match series against the West Indies on Sunday as they won the final Test at Edgbaston by 10 wickets inside three days.

“I thought, overall, it was a progression of where we wanted to get to as a team. We're not the finished article. We know that,” McCullum said.

“But I think this series has been a step forward for us. It has been a while for us to get a series win and we'll never take that for granted.”

England last won a series away against Pakistan in December 2022, followed by a draw in New Zealand, a tied Ashes series last year and a 4-1 loss in India at the start of 2024.

They are next up against Sri Lanka at home, with three Tests starting late next month, where England will look to hone an exciting looking pace attack.