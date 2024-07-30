Cricket

Rabada eyes 300, says Proteas not counting on history against Windies

30 July 2024 - 18:55
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Proteas' Kagiso Rabada. File photo
The Proteas' Kagiso Rabada. File photo
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Historical records will count for little when the Proteas cross the rope to battle the West Indies in the Caribbean next week, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said.

The sides clash in a two-match Test series starting on August 7 with the visitors contesting a warm-up four-day match against a WI Championship XI starting on Wednesday.

The Proteas have a formidable record against the Windies, having won 22 Tests while losing just three alongside seven drawn results in 32 encounters. South Africa have played 15 Tests in the Caribbean and won eight while only losing two.

Speaking about their return to the Test arena, right-arm quick Rabada was looking forward to getting stuck into what promises to be a testing tour. 

Having competed in 10 bilateral series since readmission, South Africa have emerged overall winners on nine occasions, with the Windies’ solitary win coming in the first series the sides contested post-isolation in 1991-92.

“When you've played well against a certain team, you generally have an idea of how to beat them,” Rabada said.

“Psychologically it can relieve a bit of pressure but once you step onto the field, you have to zone all of that out.

“You cannot take it for granted, anything can happen in cricket and if you take it for granted you will be shown up. 

“It is about rocking up and to keep striving to play our best game, regardless of what has happened in the past because when you step over that line, none of it matters - it's about what happens between the boundary ropes.”

The West Indies are coming off the back of a 3-0 Test series drubbing at the hands of England, but Rabada feels their Caribbean counterparts are still a stern test of the Proteas' red ball credentials, particularly in their own backyard.

“They have been playing cricket, which we cannot do anything about but we know the challenge that lies ahead of us.

“We have to make the most of what we have in front of us, we do believe we can beat them and it is going to be a tough series.

“It is a bit of a concern having not played much red ball cricket [in the last few months] but we've got the four-day game coming up, we believe we can adapt and be ready in time.”

Proteas captain Bavuma says Windies tour is not ‘all or nothing’ for Wiaan Mulder

Proteas Test captain and top order batter Temba Bavuma has backed all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to come good as he has struggled to hit the lights out ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rabada is only nine scalps away from becoming the sixth Proteas Test bowler to reach the 300-wicket milestone.

“It will be such a special landmark but I'm not focused too much on that yet, it will just be a byproduct.

“My focus is on making sure I can find ways to put up performances, which means helping the team to move in the right direction, which would mean I am doing my part.

“Those are the aspects I'm most focused on as opposed to how I will take nine wickets. It will happen in due time. I don't think it would be of any benefit for me to think about it too much, because it could take the focus away from getting the job done.”

Gerald Coetzee was withdrawn from the squad through injury, Marco Jansen is being rested and with Anrich Nortjé not being centrally contracted with the national side, Bavuma said last week he was confident they have enough ammunition to cause the Windies serious problems.

The skipper will make use of pacemen Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Migael Pretorius and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, plus spinners Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. 

As a member of the T20 side who made their debut in a final in the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US last month, Rabada said the intel acquired in that tournament was invaluable in helping the bowling party understand the conditions to expect. 

READ MORE

Proteas pacemen can ruffle Windies feathers, says Temba Bavuma

Despite not having their full quota of fast bowling options to choose from, Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma believes they still have enough ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma indicates Stubbs will play at No 3 against West Indies

Earlier in the year, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad said it was "unfair" to pigeonhole Tristan Stubbs as only a limited-overs batter.
Sport
4 days ago

Pretorius replaces Coetzee in Proteas’ Test squad for West Indies

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for next month’s two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a left side strain.
Sport
5 days ago

Refreshed captain Bavuma ‘excited’ about Proteas’ West Indies tour

Back from injury, Bavuma wants to "lead the team as best as I can" in the Carribean.
Sport
5 days ago

England have progressed but are no finished article, says coach McCullum

A first series win for England's cricketers in 18 months represents progress for coach Brendon McCullum but with the team by no means “the finished ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gambhir, Suryakumar off to flying start after India grab 43-run win over Sri Lanka

New head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed a winning start as India secured a 43-run victory over hosts Sri Lanka to take ...
Sport
3 days ago

New India coach Gambhir backs Kohli, Rohit for 2027 World Cup

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir believes veteran batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can both continue playing until the 2027 World Cup if ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 30 Sport
  2. Mountain-biker Alan Hatherly wins Olympic medal No 2 for South Africa Sport
  3. Gold for Tatjana Smith in Paris pool thriller, Pieter Coetze gets fifth place Sport
  4. Uncertainty over gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz’s Games participation after injury Sport
  5. Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over Rugby

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer