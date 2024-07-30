Rabada eyes 300, says Proteas not counting on history against Windies

Historical records will count for little when the Proteas cross the rope to battle the West Indies in the Caribbean next week, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said.

The sides clash in a two-match Test series starting on August 7 with the visitors contesting a warm-up four-day match against a WI Championship XI starting on Wednesday.

The Proteas have a formidable record against the Windies, having won 22 Tests while losing just three alongside seven drawn results in 32 encounters. South Africa have played 15 Tests in the Caribbean and won eight while only losing two.

Speaking about their return to the Test arena, right-arm quick Rabada was looking forward to getting stuck into what promises to be a testing tour.

Having competed in 10 bilateral series since readmission, South Africa have emerged overall winners on nine occasions, with the Windies’ solitary win coming in the first series the sides contested post-isolation in 1991-92.

“When you've played well against a certain team, you generally have an idea of how to beat them,” Rabada said.