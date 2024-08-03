Proteas middle-order batter David Bedingham says they are ticking the right boxes with ball and bat in preparation for the two-match Test series against West Indies next week.
South Africa reached stumps on day three of their four-day tour match against West Indies Championship XI with an 11-run lead.
Aiden Markram scored 82 runs, followed by Ryan Rickelton (80), Bedingham (74), Kyle Verreynne (65) and Temba Bavuma (51) while Kagiso Rabada and Dane Piedt claimed three wickets each and Keshav Maharaj took two.
“I think acclimatising to these conditions was important, coming from winter it was a change,” he said at stumps.
“It’s been good to get out there for three days, I think we bowled for over 100 overs which is good for our fielders and bowlers. I think our batters put up a good show for probably over 100 overs or more and it has been invaluable.
Batter David Bedingham urges Proteas to rise to the challenge against West Indies
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Proteas star Kagiso Rabada calls for more discussion on transformation
The tour match is taking place at the same venue as the first Test match which will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday and Bedingham is expecting a balanced contest.
“If this wicket is anything to go by, I think the Test matches are going to be a grind for both batters and bowlers. I think it is going to be hard for both batters and bowlers but we are well prepared and I can’t wait to get going.
“Conditions are completely different and going into the series I would say we are confident. As a group, the way we played over the four days shows that we won’t be rusty going into the first day next week.”
Talking about his individual game, Bedingham said he is happy at the progress he has made even though he is aware the opposition is studying him.
Proteas to play Afghanistan in historic ODI series next month
“I am pleased, hopefully I can continue this momentum into the next series. People do their research and I am sure I can adapt to what they have planned. I can’t say I have played against many of them before but they are a strong team.
“I like to see myself as a free-flowing player that will always take the positive option,” he said, adding it is important to get used to the hot weather.
“I have been playing in the UK, I don’t think I have sweat at all. The amount of time someone changed gloves there was a massive change. Taking a lot of fluids and getting used to all that stuff and trying to bat as long as possible is the aim for the two coming Test matches.
“They are a different beast in their own conditions and hopefully we can all rise to the challenge.”
