Proteas will fight fire with fire in West Indies: Shukri Conrad
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
A lack of playing and preparation time will not be an excuse, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad said as his side prepares to clash with the West Indies in the first Test starting at the Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.
Conrad took charge of his first Test series on home soil against the Windies in the 2022/2023 season, won 2-0 by the Proteas.
Since then, red-ball cricket for the men in green and gold has been remarkably scarce.
Over the two years since, Conrad’s men have contested only two series, which they drew against India in December 2023 and January 2024, before taking an inexperienced group of players to New Zealand, where they suffered a 2-0 whitewash against the Black Caps.
Conrad’s men are in the Caribbean looking to put everything they prepared for into their performances.
“We know the calibre of players we have at our disposal. It is only about them finding that ideal prep, and then believing that whatever we have done was more than adequate,” Conrad said on Monday.
“We certainly won’t have any excuses with regards to our prep or lack of playing time. We believe in our skill set, we know we are a quality Test side.
“Runs on the board will be critical, [having] guys bat for periods, and then putting spells together, which is the basics of Test match cricket.
“Against the West Indies in these conditions, [we need to] be able to perform the basics for extended periods and be ultra-disciplined in everything we do.”
Speaking briefly about their four-day clash against the WI Championship XI, Conrad said it was pleasing to see his charges play with so much intensity.
“We decided to bowl first [because] I wanted to expose the bowlers who have not had a lot of mileage coming into that game.
“The bulk of the batters also got to spend some time in the middle, so a good exercise.
“We got everything we wanted out of it and it was good to see the guys play with the intensity you would associate with a normal Test match,” he said.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Asked if weather conditions, specifically the heat in Port of Spain, would affect the length of a bowler’s spells, Conrad said while it could play a role, it would not be the deciding factor in terms of how long a particular bowler would operate.
“Heat is always a factor here, but there is always a chance of rain.
“I think the forecast is for spells of rain throughout the day, which is almost par for the course in Port of Spain.
“Guys sweat profusely in these conditions. The humidity is a factor, which speaks to the balance of your side and also the personnel, who’s able to bowl those longer spells, which bowlers we will use in shorter spells and what role the spinners will play,” he said.
Asked if Tristan Stubbs would occupy the number three spot for the remainder of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, he replied: “Tristan will be backed. He will be given a good run in the number three position. I think his psyche and technique speak to someone who will do that job well.
“I am going to give him a good run, whether that is all of the matches. I would be surprised if we didn’t back him throughout the rest of the cycle.
“I am very confident he will come good, and I think we have a good one for the future of SA cricket.”
HeraldLIVE
