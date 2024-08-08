Left-handed Tony de Zorzi was the busier of the two opening batters, scoring 32 from 52 balls including two fours and two sixes. Aiden Markram laboured at the other end, using 34 balls for his nine runs, which included a solitary four.
Despite precious little assistance from the pitch for the bowlers, Kemar Roach bowled three maidens while conceding just six runs from five overs, as fellow new-ball partner Jayden Seales gave away 15 runs from his six overs.
However, right-arm quick Jason Holder struck just before the drinks break to ensure South Africa did not escape from the first hour unscathed when he sent Markram's off stump cartwheeling with the tourists on 43/1.
Proteas reach 45/1 against West indies before rain in Port of Spain
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Rain washed away all the hype and prematch chatter as the Proteas ended day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies on 45/1 after just 15 overs after little more than an hour at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday.
With 75 overs lost to the wet Trinidad weather on day one in Port of Spain, day two will get under way on Thursday morning at 9.30am West Indies time (3.30pm SA time).
Winning the toss and electing to bat first with grey conditions overhead, the Proteas found the early going tough with minimal scoring opportunities being offered up by the hosts.
Tristan Stubbs would face just five balls for his two runs, with de Zorzi unbeaten at the other end when the players were ushered off the field by the umpires.
An early lunch was taken after rain began to fall just over an hour before the scheduled lunch break
The downpour continued even as the afternoon session was meant to continue at 12.30pm, holding up temporarily, and giving hope for play to return with a field inspection scheduled for 2pm.
The promise of play was short-lived as the showers re-emerged just as the umpires were set to do their rounds, and 45 minutes later the day was finally called.
