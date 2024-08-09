West Indies bowlers strike late to frustrate Proteas after Bavuma and De Zorzi half centuries

“I wouldn't say it was planned to target him, he is a gun bowler, we just wanted to be positive and if something was in our area, we would back ourselves to put it away.
The ability to stay focused before and after breaks in play could be a key factor in the outcome of the first Test between West Indies and the Proteas, opening batter Tony de Zorzi said at the close of play on day two on Thursday.
De Zorzi struck 78 runs off 145 balls, while skipper Temba Bavuma hit 86 from 182 to breathe new life into the Proteas' day two ambitions.
However, a four-wicket final session at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain saw the hosts end the first full day of play with a slight upper hand despite the visitors sitting on 344-8 at the end of the day's play.
When stumps were drawn, Wiaan Mulder [37 off 76] and Kagiso Rabada [12 off 17] were left unbeaten at the crease and will return on Friday with the aim of frustrating Windies bowlers on Friday morning.
“I was quite lucky because when we came off, we were pretty much off the entire time, the rain [came] and went, so I didn't really have that big struggle.
“We had that [breaks in play] during drinks, but that is normal, being able to switch on and off, but looking at the weather for the rest of the Test match, it could come into play for both sides, whoever is able to switch back on immediately, it would do them very well,” he said when asked how the breaks in play may have affected the batters concentration.
After Wednesday's 15 over opening day, which saw South Africa lose Aiden Markram for nine runs before two runs from the bat of Tristan Stubbs and 32 from De Zorzi, the Proteas ended a shortened day one on 45/1.
The pair took the visitors past 50 on the second morning before De Zorzi himself reached the milestone.
Stubbs, who faced 47 balls for his 20 runs, was drawn into playing a shot off Kemar Roach, but could only edge the ball to Jason Holder at second slip with 86 on the board.
The left hander and skipper Temba Bavuma added 51 runs for the third wicket before De Zorzi fell to Jomel Warrican, caught by Kavem Hodge for 78, including seven fours and two sixes.
Both he and Bavuma took a particular liking to left arm off spinner Gudakesh Motie, however De Zorzi said it was not due to any plans to specifically unsettle him every time he took the ball.
“I wouldn't say it was planned to target him, he is a gun bowler, we just wanted to be positive and if something was in our area, we would back ourselves to put it away.
“Guys scored in different areas, Temba used his feet over extra, I went down the ground, so we just did it in our own ways, not necessarily planning to take him on but rather be positive and bat with good intent,” the left hander added.
Bavuma and David Bedingham then joined forces to take the Proteas to lunch on 152/3 after 53 overs.
A brief rain shower during the interval brought about a slight delay to the start of the second session, but it did not hamper the batters as the skipper shared 50 with Bedingham (29) before the latter was caught by Keacy Carty off Jayden Seales, while Bavuma went on to record a 21st Test half-century and take his side past 200.
He and Ryan Rickelton chalked up a 57-run stand before tea was taken at the end of the 80th over.
The duo both fell victim to the second new ball when Rickelton (19) was trapped leg before wicket by Roach and Bavuma was deceived by a full toss which wrapped him on the pads off Seales.
The captain was halfway off the field when a review confirmed his departure with South Africa on 271/6.
Mulder and Kyle Verreynne remained patient up their half century stand, scoring 57, however Verreynne and Keshav Maharaj fell in consecutive deliveries to depart caught and bowled by Warrican shortly before the close of play.
“It is a little bit easier to get runs when the ball is new, but it's also when the bowlers have their best chance [to take wickets], so it's a good match up, but when the ball gets slower, scoring gets a bit slower, then it becomes a game of patience between bat and ball,” he said.
