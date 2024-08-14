Making big scores more important for Bavuma than batting quickly

Bavuma on Wednesday described the outcome as “frustrating,” but explained that his team wouldn’t change its approach, especially if they batted first.

“Scoring quickly is tricky, especially in the first innings when you are trying to understand the conditions — it can be dangerous,” said the SA captain.

“We wouldn’t have predicted we would lose seven sessions and that was always going to put us under pressure. You can’t control the weather. You have it at the back of your mind, but as much as you can, you want to play what is in front of you. We will do that in this game as well.”

Rather than concern himself with the batters’ scoring rate, Bavuma felt the big lesson out of the first Test was that those who got themselves starts, needed to produce substantial numbers on the scoreboard.

“We want the batters to be a lot more ruthless. Guys who get the opportunity to get in have to go on and get a really big score and that obviously (creates) more time for the bowlers.”

Obvious comparisons will be drawn with England’s approach in the last few years, particularly how they played in similar conditions in Pakistan in 2022 and frequently scored at more than six runs an over while winning that series 3-0.