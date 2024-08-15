Proteas face early problems as Joseph makes stunning start in first home Test

The West Indies’ star young fast bowler Shamar Joseph, playing in his first Test on his home ground, put South Africa in early trouble picking up two wickets on the opening morning of the second Test in Georgetown on Thursday.

Joseph, who made his debut against Australia earlier this year and bowled the West Indies to a sensational victory in Brisbane, claimed the wickets of Aiden Markram and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma in his third over.

South Africa, after choosing to bat when Bavuma won the toss, were reeling at 66/4 at lunch, with Jayden Seales and former West Indies skipper Jason Holder picking up a wicket apiece.

Joseph, who missed the first Test in Trinidad, led a disciplined display by the home team’s bowlers, who maintained tight lines and lengths and made excellent use of movement through the air and off the seam, to create pressure on the Proteas batters.