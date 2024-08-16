Verreynne's unbeaten 50 puts Proteas in charge of second Test

Before the Test, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma had talked of the patience that will be needed as a young batting unit gets to grips with the demands of Test cricket. They would like to play in a more aggressive manner but in both Tests in this series have allowed periods where ‘nothing’ happens to dictate the course of the match.

Friday saw a bright start by openers Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi in which they reached 72/0 in 14 overs, building on a 16-run lead the Proteas took from the first innings. However rather than continue to dominate, the Proteas allowed the West Indies back into the match through a passive period of batting leading up to the tea break.

They scored just 39 runs in the next 21 overs before the interval, and while Jason Holder and Jayden Seales deserve credit for the consistency of line and length they showed, SA’s batters didn’t do enough to revert the pressure.

The inability to take singles, especially against spinner Gudakesh Motie, allowed long periods where the West Indies could just bowl at the South Africans with relatively straight fields and dry up the runs.

In addition there were soft dismissals. De Zorzi, after a period in which he seemed to lose his alignment, wafted at a delivery from Seales, to once again lose his wicket to a right hand bowler delivering from around the wicket.

De Zorzi made 39, sharing a partnership of 79 with Markram, who also found himself stuck in a rut. While Markram went onto register his first half century in an overseas Test in three years, it was an innings that lacked his usual fluency. Shortly after reaching that landmark, he was trapped lbw by Motie, by a ball that rushed him and kept low. Markram’s 51 came off 108 balls and included six fours.