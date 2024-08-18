Mulder mentioned afterwards he was grateful for the backing he’d received from teammates and the coaching staff.
Mulder's moment to shine as Proteas triumph in West Indies
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma didn’t want to sound like he was being biased towards his provincial teammate Wiaan Mulder but he simply couldn’t help himself.
Bavuma has seen up close the effect Mulder’s journey as a professional cricketer has had on the all-rounder his teammates call “Wessie”. The self-doubt, the anguish at not living up to the expectation of others and the sense of not belonging at the highest level.
“I know I’m starting to sound like a fellow Lions player, but I am happy for the guy,” Bavuma said of Mulder, who was named player of the match in the Proteas' victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Guyana.
The win, achieved late on the third day, earned South Africa their first Test series win in over a year — when they also beat the West Indies on home soil in Bavuma’s first series as captain.
Mulder played one match in that series, memorably celebrating when Bavuma reached a second Test match century at the Wanderers.
Mulder’s involvement with the Proteas has been sporadic since he made his international debut as a 19-year-old in 2017. He played his first Test 15 months later and has played in 14 since, never sure of his place in the side, while expectations, given his exploits as a junior, were always extremely high.
In Guyana, Mulder, now 26, produced a fine all-round performance, taking six wickets, scoring a crucial 34 while sharing in a pivotal partnership in the Proteas' second innings with Kyle Verreynne and also taking three catches.
“We have seen the hard work he has put in throughout his career,” said Bavuma. “He’s not had the success he would have liked, so that performance will give him a lot of confidence and maybe get some people behind him, to show him some faith, support and understanding about why the guy is in the team.”
Mulder mentioned afterwards he was grateful for the backing he’d received from teammates and the coaching staff.
“I haven’t played a Test in quite some time (despite) being in the squad. I just wanted an opportunity and thanks to Shuks for continuing to believe in me. They said they would back me and I’m just really happy to get a chance.”
Mulder has proven his worth at provincial, franchise and county level, for the DP World Lions, his SA20 team, the Durban Supergiants and Leicestershire in the past 18 months, but has found transferring that form to the highest level difficult.
“I’ve tried to play as much cricket as I can, I’ve been in England (with Leicestershire) trying to get better consistently. [They, the SA management] indicated very clearly what they needed from me, and that is where I’ve tried to get better. They want me to score more runs, and hopefully that’s in the pipeline for me.”
South Africa were made to battle by a gritty West Indies side, whose young fast bowling talent will make them a threat in the next few years. Victory by 40 runs was secured by their two senior bowlers, Keshav Maharaj, named player of the series, who took three wickets in West Indies’ second innings, and Kagiso Rabada who also took 3/50.
“We are very satisfied. Winning away from home is never easy and it should never be taken for granted,” said Bavuma.
He also reserved praise for Dane Piedt and Nandre Burger, whose tenth wicket partnership of 63 in the Proteas' first innings, after they were 97/9, was influential in the outcome.
“We won by 40 runs, and that was (to do) with that partnership. Dane Piedt came in as a second spinner, but he contributed with the bat and it was very important for us.”
