Brathwaite excited about Windies’ prospects despite Proteas series loss

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is excited about the prospects of a young Test bowling attack and batting line-up but said more mental fortitude was needed after their series defeat to South Africa.

The West Indians were beaten by 40 runs on Saturday at Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown to lose the two-match series after the first Test in Trinidad & Tobago ended in a draw.

It was a 10th successive series loss to the Proteas for the Windies, who have won three of 34 Tests between the two teams, but Brathwaite insisted there were positives to be drawn from the two matches.

He pointed to the performances of quick bowlers Shamar Joseph, 24, and Jayden Seales, 22, plus the spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican.