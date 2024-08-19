Cricket

Brathwaite excited about Windies’ prospects despite Proteas series loss

19 August 2024 - 16:03 By Mark Gleeson
Shamar Joseph of West Indies celebrates bowling Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne on the day one of the second Test at Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown.
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is excited about the prospects of a young Test bowling attack and batting line-up but said more mental fortitude was needed after their series defeat to South Africa.

The West Indians were beaten by 40 runs on Saturday at Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown to lose the two-match series after the first Test in Trinidad & Tobago ended in a draw.

It was a 10th successive series loss to the Proteas for the Windies, who have won three of 34 Tests between the two teams, but Brathwaite insisted there were positives to be drawn from the two matches.

He pointed to the performances of quick bowlers Shamar Joseph, 24, and Jayden Seales, 22, plus the spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican.

Joseph took five wickets in the first innings and Seales returned his best Test figures of 6-61 in the second innings to ensure an exciting contest.

“The guys have a lot of potential and talent, and they just come out and do it, they have a lot of skill,” Brathwaite said.

But the home batting line-up fell short of a 263-run target South Africa set them to win on Saturday, bundled out at crucial junctures despite showing determination.

“It's important to continue to keep learning as batters. We just have to keep thinking about our game, finding ways to improve.

“It is for us to aim to do it more consistently and find ways to be better mentally.”

The West Indies’ loss to South Africa followed a 3-0 series defeat in England last month. They do not play another Test until November when they host Bangladesh in a two-match series.

“I’d say the future is very bright, especially with our fast-bowling unit. But I must say, I'm excited about the batting unit too,” Brathwaite added.

“I really think the line-up we have can do the job. Obviously being mentally tough is most important in playing Test matches. We’ve been asking for more Test matches to play.”

Reuters

