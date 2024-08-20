Australia batter Steve Smith has no plans to retire

Veteran Australia batsman Steve Smith says he has no plans to wind down his cricket career having signed a long-term deal to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers.

The 35-year-old inked a three-year contract with the Sixers and could squeeze in four BBL games during the home summer between the final Test against India and the tour of Sri Lanka.

Smith was overlooked for Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad for the tournament in the US and the Caribbean but remains committed to playing all formats.

“I don't have any plans, I'm just enjoying playing at the moment. I'm pretty relaxed and I'm looking forward to this summer,” he said on Tuesday.

“I think I'll get a few [BBL] games in this year and then we'll see where we go from there. Every chance I get, I jump at it.”