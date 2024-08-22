Walter switches focus to 2026 T20 World Cup, starting with West Indies series

The selection policy doesn’t mean older heads are tossed to the wind. Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen, both 35, are in the squad, and Walter said they both have the opportunity to play at the next T20 World Cup.
“You want to be cognisant of the role of experienced players. Thirty-five is not too old. The World Cup is 18 months away, they'll be 36-and-a-half. Many guys older than that are playing the best cricket of their lives. But having younger guys with experienced ones is critically important,” Walter explained.
Hendricks and Van der Dussen have points to prove. The former had a quiet World Cup averaging 14.12 with a highest score of 43. Van der Dussen wasn't selected, which hurt, and he has kept himself busy in T20 competitions, including Canada’s Global League T20, where he was part of the Toronto Nationals side that won the tournament.
Teams
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (capt), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie
South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams
Schedule
First T20: Friday August 23, Trinidad and Tobago (9pm SA time)
Second T20: Sunday August 25, Trinidad and Tobago (9pm SA time)
Third T20: Tuesday August 27, Trinidad and Tobago (9pm SA time)
While creating opportunities to play international cricket is critically important for Rob Walter as he tries to deepen the pool of talent available for selection, learning to be successful is a priority too.
“We want to win this series,” the Proteas limited overs coach stated emphatically ahead of the three-match T20 series against the West Indies that starts at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night (9pm SA time).
It is a sentiment shared by the players too.
“This is going to be a big series, they look like a seriously strong side,” said Tristan Stubbs, one of only six players who were part of the main Proteas' T20 World Cup squad in June.
“We’ve got a very fresh side but they only have three or four players who didn’t play in the World Cup. It will be a good challenge for all of us.
“It’s not going to be easy. Friday and Sunday will be full. If we win this series we can take a lot from it.”
Walter and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe have previously said they are comfortable losing bilateral series if it offers them the chance to blood new talent. The T20 squad in the West Indies contains teenager Kwena Maphaka and all-rounder Jason Smith, who are both uncapped, while Patrick Kruger, another all-rounder, has one match under his belt.
However, Walter did add that with 18 months to go before the next T20 World Cup in India, every opportunity to create match time and build confidence had to be taken seriously.
“When you pull on the green and gold you have a responsibility to represent your country and I know there is a very strong desire to perform and do well. I don’t think the players see a series like this as any less important than any other,” he said.
