Shai dashes Proteas' hope as West Indies take T20I series win

Shai Hope's 41 off 22 balls was the cornerstone West Indies' 30-run second T20I victory against South Africa on Sunday to wrap up a 2-0 series win.

West Indies won Friday's first match at the same venue by seven wickets.

The home side posted 179/6 batting first at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The South Africans managed 149 all out in 19.4 overs in response.

Other notable run-scorers were captain Rovman Powell with 35 off 22 balls down the middle order and Sherfane Rutherford with 29 off 18.