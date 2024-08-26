Cricket

Shai dashes Proteas' hope as West Indies take T20I series win

26 August 2024 - 09:12 By Sports Staff
Shai Hope bats for West Indies in the second T20I against South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Stadiumin Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Shai Hope's 41 off 22 balls was the cornerstone West Indies' 30-run second T20I victory against South Africa on Sunday to wrap up a 2-0 series win.

West Indies won Friday's first match at the same venue by seven wickets.

The home side posted 179/6 batting first at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. The South Africans managed 149 all out in 19.4 overs in response.

Other notable run-scorers were captain Rovman Powell with 35 off 22 balls down the middle order and Sherfane Rutherford with 29 off 18.

Lizaad Williams was the pick of the Proteas' bowlers with 3/36.

Openers Ryan Rickleton (20 off 13 balls) and Reeza Hendricks, who top-scored for South Africa with 44 off 18, laid a decent platform with 63 for the first wicket partnership, but wickets fell too regularly after that in the Proteas' battling innings, especially in the lower order.

It was a frustrating capitulation, with the last 15 wickets falling for 15 runs after all the top five batters got into double figures, including Tristan Stubbs with 28 off 24 balls and Aiden Markram with 19 off nine.

Shamar Joseph (3/31) and Romario Shepherd (3/15) kept a tight reign on the South Africans with their fine spells.

The final match is on Tuesday.

