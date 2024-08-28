Cricket SA bets on a strategy that may lead to a women’s SA20 competition

Cricket SA hopes that its partnership with sports betting giant Hollywoodbets will accelerate the process for the establishment of a women’s SA20 competition and a domestic three-day tournament.

The women's domestic professional leagues, created last year with backing from the government, will henceforth be known as the Hollywoodbets Pro Series, encompassing both T20 and 50-over competitions.

CSA sees it as part of a wider expansion strategy for the women’s game which internationally has seen exponential growth in the past five years. Besides stand-alone world cups in both T20 and 50-overs formats, the popularity of franchise leagues in Australia, England and most recently India has accelerated the evolution of the sport.

“This will assist us to implement an SA20 for women,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki. “We’d given ourselves three years before looking at creating a SA20 women’s league, but hopefully by 2026 we can launch.