Sri Lanka limp to 53-2 after Root makes 34th test century

England were firmly in the driving seat in the second test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Saturday, with the visitors ending day three on 53-2 as they chase down a massive target of 483 to level the three-match series.

Joe Root earlier made his record 34th test century for England, taking the Yorkshireman past the 33 test hundreds scored by Alastair Cook to make him England's greatest centurion in the game's longest format.

Sri Lanka lost the wickets of Nishan Madushka and Pathum Nissanka early in their second innings, leaving Dimuth Karunaratne (23) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3) at the crease when play was stopped due to poor light.

The visitors have a mountain to climb if they are to rescue the series. The highest successful run chase in international test cricket history is 418, which West Indies chased down to beat Australia in Antigua in May 2003.

England were all out for 251 in their second innings, Root making 103 to add to his 143 in the first innings.