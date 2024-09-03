Chair of the national women’s selection panel Clinton du Preez said the change of venue had affected selection. “We paused a bit [on selection] we felt we’d be looking at subcontinent conditions. The importance for us, because of the unknown, we wanted to have a squad that had enough cover for whatever conditions will be thrown at us in the UAE.”
Seshnie Naidu, 18, owes her selection in part to CSA’s newly appointed spin bowling guru Paul Adams, who was at last week’s training camp with an extended group of players in Durban. “We looked at conditions and the X-factor she can bring, it’s different to the players we have,” said Du Preez.
“We needed players to compliment the unknown conditions in the UAE. Her skill, the pace with which she bowls, impressed us, and in consultation with [Adams] she was the option we chose to compliment the bowling attack.”
The Proteas will face the West Indies in their opening match of the tournament on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. Before heading to the Emirates, the squad will travel to Multan for a three-match series against Pakistan, which will be the last part of their preparation for the World Cup.
Proteas Women Squad — ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 (UAE):
Laura Wolvaardt (Capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
Travelling Reserve
Miané Smit
Wolvaardt’s Proteas get full time coach, but only after T20 World Cup
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa (CSA) will appoint a permanent head coach for the Proteas women’s team after the T20 World Cup, with director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirming the new boss would start in the role on November 1.
Meanwhile, Dillon du Preez will continue as interim coach, overseeing the squad’s preparation for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
Laura Wolvaardt will captain a 15-player squad that includes uncapped leg spinner, Seshnie Naidu. Ten members of the playing XI which featured in the T20 World Cup final in 2023 have been retained.
The lack of clarity about the head coaching position has negatively affected results at a time when the Proteas have also been in transition. They’ve won just five of their past 20 T20 Internationals since finishing as runners-up to Australia at Newlands.
In that period, Hilton Moreeng, whose contract ended after the previous T20 World Cup, was twice asked to stay on in an interim role before he decided to take up a position with US cricket earlier this year.
Du Preez, who worked as bowling coach under Moreeng, took over as interim coach for the tour to India in May. Nkwe said the uncertainty over the coaching position would not affect the team’s challenge at the World Cup next month. “They’ve got used to Dillon and how he works,” he said on Tuesday.
“Laura doesn't feel it’s an issue. She’s been given the space to lead and we have other senior players who have helped. They understand the process and the bigger picture.One thing I wanted to make sure with the players was, when the new coach comes on board after the World Cup, we’ve moved the environment to a certain level and that will make it easier for the coach to fit in, the playing philosophy, the team culture and other things will be clear. Coaches, they come and go, but the team needs to carry through the blueprint.”
The ICC moved the World Cup to the UAE last month after weeks of political unrest in Bangladesh, which had been scheduled to host the event.
