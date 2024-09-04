Bedingham shows he deserves an opportunity with Proteas ODI team
David Bedingham served notice that establishing himself in the Proteas Test side is not his only priority, scoring an unbeaten 188 off 129 balls, for SA A in its last limited overs clash with Sri Lanka A in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
The innings which mixed his characteristic shotmaking, with plenty of muscular striking, also helped the SA A side save face after they’d lost the first two matches of the three match series. Those results have led to some furrowed brows in the hallways at Cricket SA, especially off the back of the senior Proteas getting whitewashed for the second time this year in a T20 series in the West Indies.
Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe sought to assuage fears that the country’s limited overs plans were awry, highlighting the wider picture of creating opportunities for young players and building depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Unforgettable Performances !🏏💫— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 30, 2024
Setting the field ablaze in the 2023/24 season and now nominated for the #CSAAwards2024 International Men's Newcomer of The Year, David Bedingham🏏🏆
Bedingham has played six Tests, after finally starting his international career last summer against India. His fluid scoring at Test level and for his English county Durham, garnered interest from the Proteas’ limited overs coach Rob Walter.
Bedingham was given the chance to open the batting for SA A and after modest returns in the first two matches, he flourished on Wednesday as the home team successfully chased a target of 309 with 43 balls to spare. Bedingham struck 20 fours and five sixes, the last of those, a glorious lofted drive over extra cover, to bring up the winning runs.
What plans Walter has for him in the limited overs side will be revealed later this month when a Proteas team that will play three ODIs against Afghanistan will be selected.
The result of the series with the Sri Lankans was again not as important as the opportunity to play against international opposition. “It is an inexperienced group, but we want these players to be tested,” said Nkwe.
“We want to stretch them, see how they respond in different situations and then come up with plans for how we can map out their future.”
Nkwe has long shared the view that provincial cricket is not up to the required standard to prepare players properly for the international level. The SA A side is seen as a means to bridge that gap and Nkwe has been seeking as many playing opportunities as possible for the second tier of potential Proteas to play.
He is also trying to accelerate the process of upskilling talented young black African players, to create a deeper pool so that in the long term, CSA avoids the embarrassment of sending a Proteas squad to a World Cup with just one black African player — as was the case at the T20 tournament in the West Indies three months ago.
Mihlali Mpongwana, who was part of the Test squad in New Zealand earlier this year, Andile Mogakane and Andile Simelane, played for SA A. All three were also part of an Emerging SA side that toured Zimbabwe last month.
Their goal will be to build on the experience gained while being part of both squads and improve on the performances they produced last summer when they return to their provinces for the 2024/25 season.
“We have had Rob and Shukri involved in the conversations about the players they want to see involved, and they will also continue to monitor their progress.”
SA A will also play two four-day matches against Sri Lanka A next week.