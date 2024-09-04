Bedingham shows he deserves an opportunity with Proteas ODI team

Bedingham has played six Tests, after finally starting his international career last summer against India. His fluid scoring at Test level and for his English county Durham, garnered interest from the Proteas’ limited overs coach Rob Walter.

Bedingham was given the chance to open the batting for SA A and after modest returns in the first two matches, he flourished on Wednesday as the home team successfully chased a target of 309 with 43 balls to spare. Bedingham struck 20 fours and five sixes, the last of those, a glorious lofted drive over extra cover, to bring up the winning runs.

What plans Walter has for him in the limited overs side will be revealed later this month when a Proteas team that will play three ODIs against Afghanistan will be selected.

The result of the series with the Sri Lankans was again not as important as the opportunity to play against international opposition. “It is an inexperienced group, but we want these players to be tested,” said Nkwe.

“We want to stretch them, see how they respond in different situations and then come up with plans for how we can map out their future.”