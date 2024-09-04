Cricket

Bedingham shows he deserves an opportunity with Proteas ODI team

04 September 2024 - 19:12
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
David Bedingham on his way to a career best 188 not out for SA A against Sri Lanka A in Potchefstroom on Wednesday
David Bedingham on his way to a career best 188 not out for SA A against Sri Lanka A in Potchefstroom on Wednesday
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

David Bedingham served notice that establishing himself in the Proteas Test side is not his only priority, scoring an unbeaten 188 off 129 balls, for SA A in its last limited overs clash with Sri Lanka A in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

The innings which mixed his characteristic shotmaking, with plenty of muscular striking, also helped the SA A side save face after they’d lost the first two matches of the three match series. Those results have led to some furrowed brows in the hallways at Cricket SA, especially off the back of the senior Proteas getting whitewashed for the second time this year in a T20 series in the West Indies.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe sought to assuage fears that the country’s limited overs plans were awry, highlighting the wider picture of creating opportunities for young players and building depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup. 

Bedingham has played six Tests, after finally starting his international career last summer against India. His fluid scoring at Test level and for his English county Durham, garnered interest from the Proteas’ limited overs coach Rob Walter. 

Bedingham was given the chance to open the batting for SA A and after modest returns in the first two matches, he flourished on Wednesday as the home team successfully chased a target of 309 with 43 balls to spare. Bedingham struck 20 fours and five sixes, the last of those, a glorious lofted drive over extra cover, to bring up the winning runs.

What plans Walter has for him in the limited overs side will be revealed later this month when a Proteas team that will play three ODIs against Afghanistan will be selected.

The result of the series with the Sri Lankans was again not as important as the opportunity to play against international opposition. “It is an inexperienced group, but we want these players to be tested,” said Nkwe.

“We want to stretch them, see how they respond in different situations and then come up with plans for how we can map out their future.” 

Nkwe has long shared the view that provincial cricket is not up to the required standard to prepare players properly for the international level. The SA A side is seen as a means to bridge that gap and Nkwe has been seeking as many playing opportunities as possible for the second tier of potential Proteas to play. 

He is also trying to accelerate the process of upskilling talented young black African players, to create a deeper pool so that in the long term, CSA avoids the embarrassment of sending a Proteas squad to a World Cup with just one black African player — as was the case at the T20 tournament in the West Indies three months ago. 

Mihlali Mpongwana, who was part of the Test squad in New Zealand earlier this year, Andile Mogakane and Andile Simelane, played for SA A. All three were also part of an Emerging SA side that toured Zimbabwe last month.

Their goal will be to build on the experience gained while being part of both squads and improve on the performances they produced last summer when they return to their provinces for the 2024/25 season.

“We have had Rob and Shukri involved in the conversations about the players they want to see involved, and they will also continue to monitor their progress.”

SA A will also play two four-day matches against Sri Lanka A next week.

READ MORE

Proteas to create more chances for new faces

The last 18 months suggest the team and its coaches are on the right path
Sport
1 month ago

Bedding down his future in Proteas middle order

David Bedingham described scoring his first Test century in the same way some might express excitement about purchasing a pair of trendy new sneakers ...
Sport
6 months ago

Conrad implores South Africans to make noise about the Proteas

There is merit in Shukri Conrad’s call for South Africans to celebrate the country's cricket talent in the same way they do those of the Proteas’ ...
Sport
8 months ago

Bedingham’s dream comes true

As the SA A squad gathered around David Bedingham to congratulate him on his call up to the Test squad for the first time, one of them had a question.
Sport
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges to stay with his coach Sport
  2. WATCH | ‘Pep Guardiola is bad for football,’ says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  3. POLL | Was it a good idea for Bayanda Walaza to reject US colleges and stay ... Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs welcome Njabulo Blom back from US Soccer
  5. Cricket SA face another logistical nightmare from SA20-Proteas clash Cricket

Latest Videos

Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder Shola Akinlade
'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco ...