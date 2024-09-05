Wolvaardt’s five-star CSA awards night confirms superwoman status

Laura Wolvaardt’s excellence with the bat and her resolve as newly-installed Proteas Women’s captain saw her scoop five prizes at Cricket SA’s Professional Awards ceremony on Thursday night.

Wolvaardt was named Women’s Player of the Year and took home best ODI, T20 and the Players Player titles. She also claimed the Fan’s favourite player prize.

On the men’s side the main award went to Marco Jansen, whose overall influence across the three formats earned the 24-year-old the Player of the Year Award.

Because the ceremony only recognised achievements in the period from August last year to the end of last season in May, key performances at big events like the men’s T20 World Cup were ignored.