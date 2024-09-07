The SA20 continued to show its value to the local game, with CSA’s share in the company that manages the tournament generating R54m this year, an increase of R20m from a year ago.
Cricket SA on firmer financial footing with R815m profit
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
After two years of financial losses, Cricket SA announced an R815m profit at its AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Rihan Richards was also re-elected as president, while Dr Mohammed Moosajee, the former team manager of the Proteas men's team and more recently president of Central Gauteng Cricket, became the new vice-president.
CSA’s total revenues for the financial year ending April 30, stood at R1.89bn up from R700m the previous year.
In the past two years, CSA had announced combined losses totalling more than R300m.
The majority of revenue was driven by India’s tour last season and the substantial earnings generated by broadcast rights for that tour. In addition CSA also added over R490m to its coffers thanks to its share of the ICC revenue.
The SA20 continued to show its value to the local game, with CSA’s share in the company that manages the tournament generating R54m this year, an increase of R20m from a year ago.
Three new directors were also voted onto CSA’s Board — Michael Eksteen (South Western Districts) and Yunus Bobat (KZN) will serve as non-independent directors — while Vuyani Jarana, a former CEO of SAA, is the new independent director.
Muditambi Ravele and Mark Rayer were also retained as independent directors. Lawson Naidoo, who must step down as chair, was not re-elected as one of the independent directors. The new board will meet in the coming weeks to elect a chairperson.
“I feel a deep sense of pride and optimism for the future of cricket in South Africa. We are in a much healthier space than we were just a few short years ago,” said Naidoo.
Richards said his re-election as president, underlined the importance of stability at the administrative level.
The importance of stability and continuity in CSA is what we needed to strive for. There has been some renewal, but there is also a lot of continuity,” he said.
“We are clearly still facing a lot of challenges, so institutional knowledge becomes a vital part in the decision making process.”
That stronger financial position, will provide confidence for CSA, as it accelerates preparation for the 2027 World Cup, said CEO, Pholetsi Moseki. “Hosting this prestigious event will elevate our global profile and underscore our commitment to excellence in cricket. The tournament will also be an opportunity to advance our sustainability efforts,” said Moseki.
