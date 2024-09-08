Cricket

England's Ali retires from international cricket at 37

08 September 2024 - 09:50 By Reuters
Moeen Ali of England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 against Pakistan at Eden Gardens on November 11, 2023 in Kolkata, India.
Moeen Ali of England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 against Pakistan at Eden Gardens on November 11, 2023 in Kolkata, India.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has retired from international cricket at age 37, the player told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday.

The Birmingham-born left-handed batter and right-arm spinner has played in 68 tests, 138 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 92 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for England since 2014, with his last international appearance in June.

“I'm 37 years old and didn't get picked for this month's Australia series,” Ali said.

“I've played a lot of cricket for England. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. It felt the time was right. I've done my part.”

The first Asian-origin cricketer to captain England in T20Is, Ali has scored five centuries in Tests and three in ODIs, also taking 366 wickets across all three formats. He was in the squad when England won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Ali, who holds the England record for the fastest half-century in T20Is having reached fifty in 16 balls against South Africa in 2022, said he was proud of his international career.

“When you first play for England, you don't know how many games you are going to play. So to play nearly 300 ... I know they were the best days of my life,” Ali said.

Ali said he planned to keep playing in franchise cricket and take up coaching in the future.

“I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't,” he added.

“Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough ... but I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself.”

Cricket SA on firmer financial footing with R815m profit

After two years of financial losses, Cricket SA announced an R815m profit at its AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Sport
20 hours ago

Wolvaardt's five-star CSA awards night confirms superwoman status

Laura Wolvaardt's excellence with the bat and her resolve as newly installed Proteas Women's captain saw her scoop five prizes at Cricket SA's ...
Sport
2 days ago

CSA posts R815-million profit but concerns remain over provincial unions

Cricket SA is aiming to match its positive economic outlook, with stronger accountability from its administrators according to Rihan Richards, who ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Quiet Ayabonga Khaka gets Proteas aiming for more

Ayabonga Khaka, is quiet — almost to a fault. Her personality matches that of her hometown Xesi (previously Middledrift).
Sport
13 hours ago
