Cricket

Ton by Matthew Breetzke gives SA ‘A’ Kimberley advantage

08 September 2024 - 20:05 By SPORT REPORTER
Matthew Breetzke of South Africa A during day 1 of the Four-Day match against Sri Lanka A at Kimberley Oval on September 08, 2024.
Matthew Breetzke of South Africa A during day 1 of the Four-Day match against Sri Lanka A at Kimberley Oval on September 08, 2024.
Image: Danie Van Der Lith/Gallo Images

Matthew Breetzke struck an unbeaten century as South Africa A enjoyed a productive opening day to the first unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A at the Kimberley Oval in Kimberley on Sunday.

The right-hander batted for the better part of day one facing 177 deliveries and striking 11 boundaries in an innings of 112* to help his side reach the close on 294 for four.

There were also impressive performances from Tshepang Dithole and Marques Ackerman, who both hit half-centuries in the Northern Cape where the home side had won the toss and opted to bat first in good conditions.

Seasoned opener Dithole led from the front with a patient 52 off 130 balls (7 fours) that gave the hosts a solid start. He put on 62 for the opening wicket alongside captain Neil Brand (39), who was first to fall to Nishan Peiris (1/73).

Left-hander Dithole then put on 79 with Breetzke for the second wicket to put the South Africans firmly in control at 141 for one midway through the day.

After the departure of the former to pick of the bowlers Eshan Malinga (2/49), the latter went on to put on 108 for the third wicket alongside the impressive Ackerman (69 off 97 balls, 10 fours).

Though Ackerman then fell followed by Sinethemba Qeshile for two, Breetzke remained focused and went on to complete his century before the close with the home side well-placed in Kimberley. -CSA

