Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter gets first ODI call-up for Proteas

Leg spinner Nqaba Peter is in line to play his first One-Day International after being called up to the Proteas for their series against Afghanistan and Ireland.

The 22-year-old, who captured the country’s attention in last season’s T20 Challenge for the Lions, is clearly being put on an accelerated programme by national coach Rob Walter.

With a Champions Trophy competition in Pakistan in February and further down the road a T20 World Cup also on the subcontinent, Peter is quickly emerging as an important cog for the Proteas.

He made his T20 debut against the West Indies in May, just weeks after finishing with 20 wickets to help propel the Lions to the provincial T20 title. Peter picked up three in that series in Jamaica and showed he had an enjoyment for the big stage.

He was spotted in East London by some of the Proteas players during a training session last year, with ODI skipper Temba Bavuma among those who called Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright and urged him to sign the youngster.