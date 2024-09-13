Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke, who also sits on the board of the World Cricketers Association (WCA), said any player's ability to play sport cannot be impinged by their gender.
“WCA and Saca do not condone any situation in which women players are excluded from competing in our sport. Every athlete has the right to equality of opportunity which is protected by international law and set out in the Universal Declaration of Player Rights.
"That means each player has the right to equality of opportunity in the pursuit of sport, free of discrimination, harassment and violence.”
CSA is in a tricky position, as the International Cricket Council has not banned Afghanistan, like it did SA during apartheid.
Afghanistan participates in World Cup tournaments.
So far only Australia has refused to play Afghanistan, though the men’s team did face Afghanistan in the recent T20 World Cup.
New Zealand captain Tim Southee reiterated a similar stance to that adopted by Bavuma about his side’s one-off Test against Afghanistan this week.
Southee said the players had to buy into the decision made by that country’s cricket authorities.
At this week’s meeting of the Asia Cricket Council, of which Afghanistan is a member, it was agreed a new women’s Under-19 tournament would be played by countries from that region.
It is not known if Afghanistan will send a team.
Bavuma supports player union’s call for CSA to express support for gender equality in Afghanistan
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma supports the stance taken by the SA Cricketers Association (Saca) regarding the Proteas controversial series against Afghanistan, but added it was up to administrative authorities to make clear whether matches against the country should go ahead.
South Africa will play an ODI series against Afghanistan for the first time next week, but there have been calls on social media for Cricket SA (CSA) to review the decision, given the human rights abuses endured by women in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.
The regime has instituted brutal restrictions on women, including about dress codes, while women are not allowed to speak in public.
The Afghanistan women’s cricket team has not been allowed to train in their country, with many players taking up refugee status, including a group of about 20 players who are in Australia.
On Thursday, Saca, the players' union which represents professional cricketers in SA, called on CSA to “use the leverage available to it” and “highlight” that the “rights for Afghanistan’s women’s players must be protected and respected”.
“I am fully behind the sentiments expressed by Saca,” Bavuma said on Friday, ahead of his team’s departure for the UAE.
Bavuma’s team will play the first of three ODIs against the Afghans in Sharjah on Wednesday.
Oppression of girls, women in Afghanistan of great concern: Malala Yousafzai
Bavuma, who through his foundation has provided support for destitute women and children, said support for women’s rights is something that aligned strongly with his personal values.
“I support the idea of inclusivity and giving women a fair chance within society. We know it is something that is relevant to us as a country,” he said.
“In my personal capacity it is something that is strong within my values.”
Like Proteas coach Rob Walter, Bavuma said it was up to CSA to make clear its stance on playing against Afghanistan.
“As a player I have to respect there are people in positions who have the responsibility to speak more eloquently and articulate better (on the subject).”
“I understand where Rob is coming from. We are selected to do a job on the cricket field. A lot of our energy will be dedicated to that.”
Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke, who also sits on the board of the World Cricketers Association (WCA), said any player's ability to play sport cannot be impinged by their gender.
“WCA and Saca do not condone any situation in which women players are excluded from competing in our sport. Every athlete has the right to equality of opportunity which is protected by international law and set out in the Universal Declaration of Player Rights.
"That means each player has the right to equality of opportunity in the pursuit of sport, free of discrimination, harassment and violence.”
CSA is in a tricky position, as the International Cricket Council has not banned Afghanistan, like it did SA during apartheid.
Afghanistan participates in World Cup tournaments.
So far only Australia has refused to play Afghanistan, though the men’s team did face Afghanistan in the recent T20 World Cup.
New Zealand captain Tim Southee reiterated a similar stance to that adopted by Bavuma about his side’s one-off Test against Afghanistan this week.
Southee said the players had to buy into the decision made by that country’s cricket authorities.
At this week’s meeting of the Asia Cricket Council, of which Afghanistan is a member, it was agreed a new women’s Under-19 tournament would be played by countries from that region.
It is not known if Afghanistan will send a team.
READ MORE
Walter gets creative with Proteas’ player conditioning to ensure longevity
Domingo backs Van Buuren’s leadership to lift Lions this summer
Walter engages in careful juggling act as Proteas create opportunities for new players
De Kock's absence puts Proteas wicketkeepers in the spotlight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos