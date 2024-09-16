Cricket

Fit-again Ngidi prepared to spearhead Proteas’ attack

Long considered minnows, Afghanistan are now a competent outfit and will be chasing the scalp of Temba Bavuna’s men

16 September 2024 - 17:17 By Anathi Wulushe
Lungi Ngidi delivers a ball during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between SA and Afghanistan at Sardar Patel Stadium.
Image: PANKAJ NAGIA / GETTY IMAGES

It has been nine months since the Proteas last featured in a one-day international and their reintroduction to the longer version of the white ball game this week faces a stern test against a plucky Afghanistan outfit.

Long considered minnows, the Afghans are now a competent outfit and will be chasing the scalp of Temba Bavuna’s men when the three-match series starts in Sharjah on Wednesday (2pm).

It is the first time the countries will meet in a series, though they have competed against each other in World Cups, including the recent T20 World Cup semifinal earlier in 2024.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is well aware of the threat the Afghans pose and says the squad will treat them with the respect they deserve. 

The Sharjah International Stadium has proved a happy hunting ground for South African teams in the past. Since readmission, SA have only lost twice in their 12 outings, with both defeats coming against Pakistan.

Though the naked stats favour the Proteas in the northern parts of the Emirates, the Proteas know they will have to improve on their most recent showings. Ngidi says they need to bounce smartly against the ninth-ranked Afghans.

“I think the opinion of a cricket team is purely based on what people think,” Ngidi said. “Its not always the truth — anyones opinion on what they think Afghanistan might play like, I dont think that affects us because weve seen what they can do against other international teams.

“I dont think anyone is taking this series lightly. Theyve got world-class cricketers and match-winners. On the day they can beat the best in the world — weve seen it happen, so I dont think anyone should be looking at them as minnows.

“We definitely know what we are in for and the conditions have to be taken into account as well. We’re going to have to assess and see what that gives us and play it from there.”

Bavuma supports player union’s call for CSA to express support for gender equality in Afghanistan

Temba Bavuma said he supported the stance taken by the SA Cricketers Association regarding the Proteas controversial series against Afghanistan, but ...
Sport
3 days ago

In the absence of key seamers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, Ngidi will be responsible for spearheading SA’s bowling against Afghanistan while on tour. He will be supported by Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman and Lizaad Williams as fast bowlers, along with all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo.

It will be the first time Ngidi tackles conditions at the high-scoring Sharjah Stadium. It will also be his return to international cricket after picking up a calf injury during a practice session in August which saw him miss the Proteas’ T20 International series against the West Indies.

“I wouldn’t say it is something new, leading the bowling attack as a senior. The other guys, yes, are not there, but whoever is there on the day has to step up,” he said.

“I remember when I came in the Proteas set-up, I was opening the bowling with Dale Steyn. It is not different from then. I’m looking forward to helping the guys when I can and sharing the information and knowledge I have.

“We have a job to do, at the end of the day — and we will have to look and do the best we can.”

DispatchLIVE

