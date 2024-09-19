Cricket

Pressure of a decider great for Proteas Women’s World Cup preps, says Luus ahead of third T20i against Pakistan

20 September 2024 - 06:40
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Sune Luus of SA says the pressure of a series deciding encounter against Pakistan will be great preparation as they look ahead to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates next month.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The pressure of a winner-takes-all encounter will be great preparation heading into the ICC Women’s World Cup, Proteas all-rounder Sune Luus said after Pakistan levelled the series in the second T20 International on Wednesday. 

Pakistan held their nerve to restrict the visitors to claim a 13-run victory, despite an unbeaten 53 runs from Luus, restricting SA to 168/4 in their allotted 20 overs, after posting 181/4 in the first innings. 

Asked to bat first by SA, Muneeba Ali top scored for the hosts with 45 runs from 34 balls, while skipper Fatima Sana (37 not out), Nida Sar (29) and Sidra Amin (28) also chipped in for the hosts. 

An unbeaten 53 from 29 (6x4s,1x6) from the right-hand batter and 30 from Chloe Tryon, who together shared an unbroken 80-run fifth-wicket partnership, was not enough as the visitors ended 13 runs short of the winning margin. 

While a victory would have meant a calmer dressing room, knowing the series would have been secured, Luus believes the pressure of the final match becoming a series decider will only add to the excitement of the series. “Every match in the World Cup will have some pressure,” she said.

“We would have loved to win today and be a bit more relaxed in the last game, but this is great preparation. Not everyone will agree with me, but I think you need to have that [sort of environment].

“With the less experienced members in the squad and the newer ones coming through, it is good to have that extra pressure ahead of a big tournament. We will be on our A game in the next game. We will take that pressure on and see how the girls go.”  

Luus said the ebbs and flows of the last two matches were a great preview for what is to come in the global showpiece that gets underway next month. “We left a bit too many runs to get at the end. In cricket, things can always go wrong, but the girls still did well to get to that score [in the end].  I take my hat off to Pakistan, who are not known for their big hitting, but are hitting pretty big at the moment. That is exciting for women’s cricket,” she said.

