Rickelton’s international career has unfolded in fits and starts. He made his Test debut in 2022, a year later earned the first of two ODI caps and earlier this year started his first T20 International.
That he hasn’t been able to transfer his domestic form to the international stage has been a point of frustration. In the T20 format, he’d played six matches before Friday’s encounter and got to double figures on four occasions, but not scored more than 27.
But conditions were to his liking in Abu Dhabi and once he’d seen off the new ball, he quickly transformed into the player that’s been so dominant for the DP World Lions in recent seasons, and who topped the scoring charts in the SA20 last summer for MI Cape Town. “I tried to make sure that when I got my matchup I was fully committed to my shot and the way I want to play,” he said
He shared an opening partnership of 136 with his provincial teammate Reeza Hendricks for whom 2024 has thus far been a year he’d rather forget. Hendricks made 51, and after looking all at sea against Afghanistan last week, found a rhythm to his scoring that brought smiles to his and Rickelton’s faces.
“He has struggled, he’s the first to admit it, but he’s also not the first person to go through it and he won’t be the last. He is such a calm and quiet guy. We tried to help each other, we had good chats out there and tried to guide each other,” said Rickelton.
Rickelton hopes first international half-century will ease his anxiety
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Ryan Rickelton admitted relief after finally breaching the 50 mark in international cricket on Friday night, adding that he hoped it would squash the nerves that have impeded him each time he’s donned the Proteas shirt.
Rickelton scored 76 off 48 balls to help the Proteas secure a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first T20 International against Ireland in Abu Dhabi.
“I had mentioned to Rob (Walter) and Aiden (Markram) that I was looking to get the first (half-century) under the belt, just to break the shackles mentally more than anything,” said the 28-year-old.
“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself for this trip, but I’m stoked to get that one out of the way.
“Hopefully that settles me down, takes away some nerves and I can play the way I want to play.”
“What’s happened has happened, this was a new opportunity for him. He was telling me, ‘I’m desperate to find the middle (of the bat),’ and then he smoked a couple just after that. I know Reeza quite well and it’s just about giving him that affirmation. He’s a bloody classy player and on his day he can take anyone down. He’s never far away from finding it and when the wicket lines up there’s no better player to stand at the other end and watch.”
South Africa had restricted Ireland to 171/ 8 after putting them into bat. The Irish started well, dominating the power play in which they scored 63/2. But Bjorn Fortuin (1/28), Nqaba Peter (1/20) and Patrick Kruger slowed the scoring rate thereafter.
Kruger continued what has been an impressive run for him recently, picking up career-best figures of 4/27, which included a triple-wicket maiden in the last over.
After last week’s difficulties against Afghanistan, the Proteas will aim to boost their confidence further in Sunday’s second T20 match.
“It’s been a tough tour initially. There are some bloody good players here. Everyone is just trying to find their feet, in testing conditions. The more we play, the more success you can have mentally, it eases you and you can gain some confidence in what you are trying to do,” said Rickelton.
