Adair brothers play starring role as Ireland beat Proteas in Abu Dhabi to draw series

Irish eyes were smiling as the Adair brothers played a starring role in a 10-run victory over SA in the second T20 International at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening.

Ross Adair took advantage of an early chance and a late one to bludgeon a maiden hundred in his 10th T20 international as Ireland posted a challenging 195 for six.

In reply, Matthew Breetzke and Hendricks scored 51 each to keep the Proteas on track. But then seamer Mark Adair, not to be upstaged by his brother, came back to take three late wickets to finish with four for 31 in his four overs to restrict SA to 185 for nine and help lead his team to a memorable victory.

The result meant the teams shared the two-match series 1-1 after SA won the opening encounter by eight wickets at the same venue on Friday.

After Ireland was asked to bat, Ross Adair smashed 100 off only 58 balls, clubbing five fours and nine sixes and was eventually dismissed by Wiaan Mulder. But not before he and captain Paul Stirling (52) had caused significant damage as the opening duo posted an entertaining 137 in 13 overs.

But it could have been much different had SA taken their opportunities.