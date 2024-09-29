Australia clinch ODI series with victory over England in decider

Travis Head took 4-28 as Australia strangled England with spin before launching a rapid pursuit of their target with rain in the air to clinch the One-Day International series 3-2 following a 49-run win via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern in Bristol on Sunday.

Australia were cruising at 165 for two after 20.4 overs in reply to England’s 309 all out when the rain that had been expected all day washed out the prospect of any more play four balls past the threshold for constituting a match.

After being sent in to bat, England made a fast start as Ben Duckett smashed his way to 107 but they were stifled by Australia's spinners and fell well short of a par score having been 202 for two midway through their innings.

Australia made haste with the bat and cleared the boundary nine times to win a fascinating series they had led 2-0 until they allowed England to set up a decider with victories in the third and fourth matches.

"They (England) were on track for a big total but the way the bowling attack assessed the conditions as the day went on was fantastic," Australia's captain for the tour Mitch Marsh said.

"The more bowling options and changes you can throw at batters to not let them settle works well for us. This was a really good series for us."