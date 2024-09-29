Cricket

Australia clinch ODI series with victory over England in decider

29 September 2024 - 20:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Australia's Travis Head celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of England's Brydon Carse.
Australia's Travis Head celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of England's Brydon Carse.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Travis Head took 4-28 as Australia strangled England with spin before launching a rapid pursuit of their target with rain in the air to clinch the One-Day International series 3-2 following a 49-run win via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern in Bristol on Sunday.

Australia were cruising at 165 for two after 20.4 overs in reply to England’s 309 all out when the rain that had been expected all day washed out the prospect of any more play four balls past the threshold for constituting a match.

After being sent in to bat, England made a fast start as Ben Duckett smashed his way to 107 but they were stifled by Australia's spinners and fell well short of a par score having been 202 for two midway through their innings.

Australia made haste with the bat and cleared the boundary nine times to win a fascinating series they had led 2-0 until they allowed England to set up a decider with victories in the third and fourth matches.

"They (England) were on track for a big total but the way the bowling attack assessed the conditions as the day went on was fantastic," Australia's captain for the tour Mitch Marsh said.

"The more bowling options and changes you can throw at batters to not let them settle works well for us. This was a really good series for us."

Rickelton hopes first international half-century will ease his anxiety

Ryan Rickelton admitted relief after finally breaching the 50 mark in international cricket on Friday night, adding that he hoped it would squash the ...
Sport
1 day ago

England’s innings was a tale of two halves as they motored to 202 for two one ball shy of the 25th over but managed only 107 for eight in the next 24.3 overs as Australia used eight bowlers and turned to spin to slow England’s progress.

Duckett scored his second ODI century, matching his previous highest score of 107 not out against Ireland at the same venue in September last year.

He put on 132 for the third wicket with captain Harry Brook (72 from 52 balls) while Phil Salt got the innings off to a bright start with 45 from 27 balls.

At that stage scoring looked easy but once the ball got softer and Australia turned to spin, the tourists were able to exert more control as they bowled 31.2 overs of spin in the innings.

They made sure they got ahead in the DLS equation as Matthew Short hit 58 in 30 balls and Steve Smith a more measured 36 from 48 balls as he ensured they did not lose wickets to bring England back into the game.

"It is not just the present, we are looking long-term and we are trying to build towards bigger competitions that are coming up," Brook said.

"We are trying a new brand of cricket and want to go out there and be entertaining. We have done that perfectly (in the series)."

MORE:

Proteas boosted by timely displays from Rickelton and Kruger

A career-best performance with the ball from Patrick Kruger and a timely half-century from Ryan Rickelton saw the Proteas claim a much-needed victory ...
Sport
2 days ago

Anxious Rickelton seeks solidity amid limited chances

Ahead of South Africa’s ODI series against Ireland, Ryan Rickelton wants to find the balance between what has worked well for him and the strategy ...
Sport
1 day ago

Luus pioneers punchy new Proteas style

The Proteas women accept that their attacking style of play might blow up in their faces, but not persisting with it will lead to an early exit from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Du Plessis blitz helps Warriors to opening win

A scintillating half-century by debutant Jean du Plessis was enough to carry the Dafabet Warriors to a six-wicket victory against the Hollywoodbets ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers Soccer
  2. All eyes on Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma at Hollywoodbets 10km race ... Sport
  3. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus happy with charges, Los Pumas mentor charges out Rugby
  4. 'Without the fans, we're nothing,' says Nabi as he pleads for time after ... Soccer
  5. Boks destroy Los Pumas to win Rugby Championship Rugby

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18