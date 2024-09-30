Cricket

Lessons must turn into winning performances for Proteas: Walter

South Africa is putting the pieces of the puzzle together, says ODI coach after drawn T20 series against Ireland

30 September 2024 - 18:46 By Amir Chetty
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter.
Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter believes that ample lessons his players have taken from their recent matches will turn into performances that produce winning results. 

While the wounds will still be fresh from suffering their first defeat to Ireland in a T20 international match on Sunday, South Africa will have little time to mull over that as they prepare for the first of three one-day internationals against the same opponents on Wednesday. 

The Proteas won the first T20 against the Irish at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday by eight wickets, then lost the second by 10 runs.

Walter said while his team did not achieve the results it was hoping for from the series, there were some positives in that players were able to get valuable time in the middle.

“The thing about giving opportunities, ultimately it is all done with the best intentions,” he said. “You have to give them exposure to good opposition to see where they stand [and] to give them an insight as to what they need to work on.

“As a team, we did not in any way achieve the results we were hoping to, we came up against some stiff opposition along the way but still, the games we would expect to win we didn’t get done. 

“There are a bunch of young cricketers who have played [against] some good opposition, played good cricket and hopefully the learning now turns into performances.”

Fielding another relatively fresh-faced outfit, the Proteas looked on course to chase down the 195 set by Ireland.

However, another catastrophic middle-order collapse saw them hand Ireland a slender 10-run victory.

Muthusamy recalled as Conrad names strong Proteas squad for Bangladesh

Test head coach Shukri Conrad announced a strong 15-player squad on Monday for the two-match series in Bangladesh in October.
Sport
4 hours ago

It was their fifth defeat in their last six matches in the format, dating back to the ill-fated T20 World Cup final against India in June. 

It also continues an unwanted run of not winning a T20 series since the Proteas last beat the Irish 2-0 in England in 2022. It was only the second drawn series since India’s visit to South Africa in 2023-24.

That run of seven losses and two draws includes series defeats to England and Australia, two defeats against India and three against the West Indies. 

“You want to win every game you play; we are certainly trying to win every game we play, we should have won a series tonight, but we didn’t,” Walter said. 

“It really is about putting the pieces of the puzzle together and improving our performances as a unit.

“The guys who have been given a bit of exposure to quality opposition have to perform the next time they get a chance so that those collective performances turn into winning games of cricket.” 

READ MORE

Adair brothers play starring role as Ireland beat Proteas in Abu Dhabi to draw series

Irish eyes were smiling as the Adair brothers played a starring role in a 10-run victory over SA in the second T20 International at the Sheikh Zayed ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Rickelton hopes first international half-century will ease his anxiety

Ryan Rickelton admitted relief after finally breaching the 50 mark in international cricket on Friday night, adding that he hoped it would squash the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Australia clinch ODI series with victory over England in decider

Travis Head took 4-28 as Australia strangled England with spin before launching a rapid pursuit of their target with rain in the air to clinch the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Du Plessis blitz helps Warriors to opening win

A scintillating half-century by debutant Jean du Plessis was enough to carry the Dafabet Warriors to a six-wicket victory against the Hollywoodbets ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas boosted by timely displays from Rickelton and Kruger

A career-best performance with the ball from Patrick Kruger and a timely half-century from Ryan Rickelton saw the Proteas claim a much-needed victory ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Komphela spotted in his Lamborghini imparting wisdom to traffic officers Soccer
  2. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus happy with charges, Los Pumas mentor charges out Rugby
  3. ‘We need VAR now’: McKenzie after Chiefs vs Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. POLL | What do you think about the officiating of the Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  5. Sport ministry tells federations not to lift Olympic qualifying standards Sport

Latest Videos

Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS
Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt