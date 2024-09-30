Cricket

Muthusamy recalled as Conrad names strong Proteas squad for Bangladesh

30 September 2024 - 15:28 By Sports Staff
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad. File photo
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Test head coach Shukri Conrad announced a strong 15-player squad on Monday for the two-match series in Bangladesh in October.

Warriors all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy has been recalled for the first time since his last appearance for the Proteas in March 2023. The 30-year-old, who has three Test caps, has taken 247 first-class wickets and amassed nearly 5,000 runs at an average of 30.41.

Muthusamy is one of three front-line spinners in the squad with Keshav Maharaj and the Knights’ Dane Piedt.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the pace attack, which also includes Nandre Burger, Western Province’s Dane Paterson and Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke, who was part of the recent Test tour of the West Indies, is the only uncapped player in the side.

Captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the two-match series that gets under way from October 21 to 25 in Dhaka before his side heads to Chattogram for the second Test from October 29 to November 2.

Conrad was pleased with the depth and versatility in the squad.

“Bangladesh is always a tough place to tour. They’ve become a formidable side at home and we have to be prepared for the challenge that awaits us,” he said.

“We have therefore chosen a squad for the conditions we are expecting.

“We have three front-line spinners and all of them have the ability to step up at any time they are needed. This is a great chance for someone such as Senuran, who has potential to make a mark with bat and ball. We are looking forward to seeing what he can offer.”

The squad will attend a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from October 12 to 14 before departing for Bangladesh on October 15.

Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), David Bedingham (Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Dane Piedt (Knights), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), and Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)

Series:

  • First Test: October 21 to 25, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
  • Second Test: October 29 to November 2, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

 

