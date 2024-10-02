Rickelton anchors Proteas, in easy win against Ireland

Ryan Rickelton continued his excellent form as the Proteas claimed a 1-0 lead in their three match ODI series against Ireland, with a comfortable 139-run victory on Wednesday.

Rickelton top scored with 91, as SA, after choosing to bat first posted 271/9, a total that looked in the region of par at the halfway interval.

But the Proteas seamers made it more than enough, as they targeted the stumps, making use of the movement on offer through the air and off the pitch to dismiss Ireland for 132 in the 32nd over.

Among the bowlers, Lizard Williams, who strangely didn’t face Afghanistan a fortnight ago, was the star performer taking 4/32 While Lungi Ngidi claimed 2/35. There was a wicket apiece for the debutant Ottneil Baartman and Wiaan Mulder and two for left-arm-spinner, Bjorn Fortuin.