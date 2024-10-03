'Badass' Wolvaardt optimistic about Proteas' World Cup chances

In her first tournament as captain, it was another part of being in that job that Wolvaardt needed to take on board. “(Sune Luus) was telling me at the last World Cup how there was a lot of ‘extra stuff’ that she had to do off the field. I never really believed her, but now I’ve seen it first-hand — it's been a lot this week, interviews, appearances and a lot less free time than I am used to heading into a competition,” said Wolvaardt.

She has carefully learnt to balance the twin responsibilities of captaincy and being the team’s best batter since she assumed the leadership at the start of last season. Wolvaardt has made hundreds in all three formats, also battled through a run of poor form in SA’s tour to Australia earlier this year, all while overseeing a team still going through transition and CSA bungling the process of appointing a permanent head coach.

Nevertheless Wolvaardt is optimistic about her team’s chances. They may no longer have the bowling force that was Shabnim Ismail — who was instrumental in the run to the final in the last tournament — in their ranks, but have developed a more attacking batting style, and have a crop of all-rounders who provide balance to the batting unit and variety with the ball.

“We’re a talented group of players, we’ve had a few ups and downs recently, but we’ve put in a lot of good, hard work. I’d like to think we’ve got some really clear plans, and hopefully we are peaking at the right time, and if we play our best cricket we stand a really good chance.”