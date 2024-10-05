Cricket

Proteas can be ruthless, says centurion Tristan Stubbs

05 October 2024 - 12:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's batter Tristan Stubbs says Proteas can be ruthless.
South Africa's batter Tristan Stubbs says Proteas can be ruthless.
Image: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs believes they can be even more ruthless than they were in the first two ODIs against Ireland as they prepare for the final match on Monday. 

 The broad-shouldered right hander showed once again why he is one of the most talented youngsters in the green and gold after his maiden ODI century put South Africa in the driving seat against the Irish. 

In a display that saw him hit 112 unbeaten runs, which included eight fours and three sixes, Stubbs was as composed as ever as he steered the Proteas to 343/4 in the second encounter. 

He shared two partnerships in excess of 50 runs, first sharing 103 runs with Kyle Verreynne, before a 92-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder. 

Tristan Stubbs’ century, bowlers secure series win for Proteas over Ireland

A maiden Tristan Stubbs century followed by clinical bowling performances broke the back of Ireland’s challenge as the Proteas claimed a 174-run ...
Sport
17 hours ago

In reply, the Irish were in early trouble at 44/3 and then 65/6, a position they could ultimately not recover from as the Proteas sealed victory by 174 runs to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into Monday's final clash. 

Speaking to the media on Saturday morning, Stubbs believes they can work harder on keeping their foot on the throats of their opponents if they get into a position of strength during a match.

“I think we need to keep being ruthless, that will be the biggest thing for us, nothing comes to mind in terms of what we can do better off the top of my head [from a game play point of view]. 

“In the first game, we were in trouble, got into a really good position and then we allowed them back in. So when we are on top, it's just about not giving them another sniff and try to take the game away from them when we are on top,” Stubbs said. 

Asked why he rated the 50-over format as his favourite, the Warriors batter said it not only gives him time to build an innings, but also offers the opportunity to be aggressive when the situation calls for it. 

“You have more time to bat and the way yesterday [Friday] played out, I didn't even feel like I went all out. 

'Badass' Wolvaardt optimistic about Proteas' World Cup chances

Where previous build-ups to World Cups might have seen Laura Wolvaardt immersed in a book or visualising her batting, on Wednesday the Proteas ...
Sport
1 day ago

“You can knock it around for a while and then have a swing at the end, but ultimately you can bat for long, take some risks but still score quickly, which is something I really enjoy,” he explained. 

Being someone who often plays the game with his heart on his sleeve and shows his emotions when he doesn't keep up to his own high standards, Stubbs said the fire he has for the game comes from not wanting to put the team in a position where they would come off second best against any opponent they face. 

“That feeling of losing, especially when you feel you are in a position where you should win, I can't tell you how bad it makes me feel or how low one gets. 

“So to avoid that is pretty much my biggest motivation at the moment and pretty much everything [I do] is to try to avoid that losing feeling,” he said. 

READ MORE

Mlaba puts West Indies in a spin as Proteas start World Cup with a win

Nonkululeko Mlaba’s wide grin lit up an already sunny day in Dubai, where the Proteas claimed a crucial victory in their opening T20 World Cup ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Rickelton anchors Proteas, in easy win against Ireland

Ryan Rickelton continued his excellent form as the Proteas claimed a 1-0 lead in their three match ODI series against Ireland, with a comfortable ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mlaba trusts herself more after career best performance

Variety is indeed the spice of life as far as Nonkululeko Mlaba is concerned.
Sport
3 hours ago

Shamsi tears up Proteas contract ‘to be more flexible in domestic season’

Tabraiz Shamsi’s decision to tear up his national contract is another indicator of cricket’s changing landscape where T20 Franchise Leagues are ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No player at the Bulls is going to manage himself for the national set-up, says ... Rugby
  2. Mdaka takes Amajita to U-20 Afcon — against all odds Soccer
  3. Nobody will pay €5m for Teboho Mokoena, says Bafana coach Broos Soccer
  4. Messi takes Miami from 27th to 1st, wins 46th trophy lifting Supporters’ Shield Soccer
  5. Pogba has doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March Soccer

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...